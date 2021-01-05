creating a “COVID card” - whether it was with regards to the vaccine or not - is in incredibly poor taste and most definitely *not* appropriate and yes, an image of an actual coronavirus on a card is just disgusting. good job trusting your instincts on that one 🤦🏻‍♂️

Leaf Trading Cards Collectors: I have made the decision to immediately discontinue sales of 2021 Leaf iCard #2 . While we feel the subject matter was celebratory in nature & appropriate, we are not happy with the image chosen for this card. We have immediately discontinued additional sales. (1/2)