MLB already threatening ‘significant’ COVID-19 penalties
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 4m
Major League Baseball firmly reminded its 30 teams Monday that the change in year doesn’t change the sport’s DEFCON 1 stance against the novel coronavirus. An industry source confirmed a USA
Mets to Attend Kluber, Paxton Throwing Sessions.
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 11m
The Mets search for starting pitching is likely moving on from Sugano. The Mets have watched Paxton last month and according to Anthony DiComo, they will also attend Corey Kluber his throwing sessi…
Mets Notes: Kluber, Paxton, Coaches
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 20m
The latest from Queens... The Mets will send scouts to Corey Kluber's showcase on January 13, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports …
Mets Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff, Retain Chili Davis
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Merized Online 1h
The Mets on Tuesday finalized the coaching staff that will flank manager Luis Rojas in 2021.Much of the group had been previously confirmed or announced, but here it is in full:Bench coach
New York Mets announce their 2021 coaching staff
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets are wasting no time in putting together the best possible team on the field to compete for a playoff spot in 2021. As it turns out, they are also fielding a very competitive group when it comes to coaches. The New York Mets...
Mets Rumors: Corey Kluber, James Paxton Linked to New York in MLB Free Agency
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 2h
The New York Mets are still looking to upgrade their pitching staff and are willing to target players coming off significant injuries. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB ...
Press release: Mets announce 2021 full Major League coaching staff | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
FLUSHING, N.Y., January 5, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced their full 2021 coaching staff under manager Luis Rojas. As previously announced, Dave Jauss is the bench coach and Tony Tarasco will serve as the first base coach with additional...
Mets finalize coaching staff under Rojas
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
The Mets on Tuesday announced their full 2021 coaching staff under manager Luis Rojas. As previously announced, Dave Jauss is the bench coach and Tony Tarasco will serve as the first-base coach with additional outfield and baserunning duties....
Yankees, Mets should consider if Corey Kluber is a worthwhile risk: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2h
A name like that of Corey Kluber in free agency always excites. Why not? For five years from 2014-18 he was arguably the majors’ best pitcher, combining durability and excellence. But notice the
