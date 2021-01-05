Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
58229164_thumbnail

Scouting Report - RHP - Grant Holman

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3h

  Grant Holman   RHP 6-6 230 California   2020 California stat line - 4-starts, 1-3, 3.28, 24.2-IP, 20-K Pitching Stats: Hitting ...

Daily News
58232148_thumbnail

Mets have interest in former All-Star and Cy Young winner Corey Kluber - New York Daily News

by: Bradford William Davis NY Daily News 23m

Free-agent Corey Kluber will throw in front of multiple big-league clubs next week, which the Amazin’s will scout according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The three-time All-Star threw just one inning with the Texas Rangers because of a Grade 2...

Metro News
58232138_thumbnail

MCU Park reportedly under consideration to become vaccination center

by: Rose Adams Metro News 23m

The Cyclones' stadium in Coney Island may become one of five COVID-19 vaccination centers that the city plans to open in the coming weeks.

Mack's Mets
58232107_thumbnail

Scouting Report - RHP - Mason Marriot

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 23m

  Mason Marriott   RHP 6-1 170 Tomball HS (TX)     11-11-20 - Prospects Live Top 300 Prospect List  - ​ ​ 235. Mason Marriott - ...

Newsday
58231925_thumbnail

Steve Cohen, Mets continue to monitor free-agent market | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated January 5, 2021 6:58 PM Newsday 33m

With spring training set to begin six weeks from Wednesday, Mets fans continue to wait for new owner Steve Cohen to open his huge wallet and sign some big-name free agents. Cohen, who in his last exte

The New York Times
58230550_thumbnail

Gender Discrimination Complaint Against Steven Cohen Portrays Him in Different Light

by: Matthew Goldstein NY Times 2h

The new Mets owner has portrayed himself as affable and accessible. A gender discrimination complaint filed by a former employee paints a far different picture.

Mets Merized
58229909_thumbnail

Red Sox Showing “Serious Interest” in Jake Odorizzi; “Minimal Contact” With Mets

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2h

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, free-agent starter Jake Odorizzi has been drawing "serious interest" from the Boston Red Sox. As Feinsand notes, Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was a

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Tigers, Robbie Grossman agree to two-year deal; Justin Turner seeking four-year contract - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa  & Katherine Acquavella Jan 5, 2021 at 5:24 pm ET3 min read CBS Sports 2h

Here is Tuesday's hot stove buzz

MLB: Mets.com
58229681_thumbnail

Which free agents could fill Mets' rotation?

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

The Mets’ reported disinterest in Japanese free-agent starter Tomoyuki Sugano leaves a hole unfilled in their rotation. Sugano could have been a snug fit, settling into the starting five behind Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman, or even lower if Noah...

