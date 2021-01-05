Scouting Report - RHP - Grant Holman

As a depth, option? Absolutely. Porcello didn’t pitch as badly as his ERA (5.64) suggested, as his xFIP was more than a full run lower (4.38), & was hurt by a crazy-high BABIP (.373, highest among pitchers w/ min. 50 IP). He also didn’t get much help from his defense (-3 OAA).

Doug Hot take: Rick Porcello on a minor league contract with incentives would be a solid rotation depth signing.