See Mike Piazza put on his Hall of Fame jersey in 2016 | Time Machine Tuesday | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Time Machine Tuesday travels back to Mike Piazza’s Hall of Fame press conference in January 2016, when Piazza sat down with SNY’s Steve Gelbs to talk about w...
Mets have interest in former All-Star and Cy Young winner Corey Kluber - New York Daily News
by: Bradford William Davis — NY Daily News 23m
Free-agent Corey Kluber will throw in front of multiple big-league clubs next week, which the Amazin’s will scout according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The three-time All-Star threw just one inning with the Texas Rangers because of a Grade 2...
MCU Park reportedly under consideration to become vaccination center
by: Rose Adams — Metro News 23m
The Cyclones' stadium in Coney Island may become one of five COVID-19 vaccination centers that the city plans to open in the coming weeks.
Scouting Report - RHP - Mason Marriot
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 24m
Mason Marriott RHP 6-1 170 Tomball HS (TX) 11-11-20 - Prospects Live Top 300 Prospect List - 235. Mason Marriott - ...
Steve Cohen, Mets continue to monitor free-agent market | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated January 5, 2021 6:58 PM — Newsday 33m
With spring training set to begin six weeks from Wednesday, Mets fans continue to wait for new owner Steve Cohen to open his huge wallet and sign some big-name free agents. Cohen, who in his last exte
Gender Discrimination Complaint Against Steven Cohen Portrays Him in Different Light
by: Matthew Goldstein — NY Times 2h
The new Mets owner has portrayed himself as affable and accessible. A gender discrimination complaint filed by a former employee paints a far different picture.
Red Sox Showing “Serious Interest” in Jake Odorizzi; “Minimal Contact” With Mets
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 2h
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, free-agent starter Jake Odorizzi has been drawing "serious interest" from the Boston Red Sox. As Feinsand notes, Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was a
MLB rumors: Tigers, Robbie Grossman agree to two-year deal; Justin Turner seeking four-year contract - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa & Katherine Acquavella Jan 5, 2021 at 5:24 pm ET3 min read — CBS Sports 2h
Here is Tuesday's hot stove buzz
Which free agents could fill Mets' rotation?
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
The Mets’ reported disinterest in Japanese free-agent starter Tomoyuki Sugano leaves a hole unfilled in their rotation. Sugano could have been a snug fit, settling into the starting five behind Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman, or even lower if Noah...
If this is the case, try to swing a trade for Sonny Gray or Joe Musgrove? Don’t love the idea of relying on Paxton/Kluber. Don’t mind signing one, but can’t count on them for big innings.Let’s play the game: - I don’t think they are on Bauer - Sugano not an option - Odorizzi ends up with Boston (or elsewhere) - Tanaka is Yankees or Japan What are you doing at starting pitching if you are #Mets? Trade options? All in on the Kluber/Paxton type markets?Blogger / Podcaster
As a depth, option? Absolutely. Porcello didn’t pitch as badly as his ERA (5.64) suggested, as his xFIP was more than a full run lower (4.38), & was hurt by a crazy-high BABIP (.373, highest among pitchers w/ min. 50 IP). He also didn’t get much help from his defense (-3 OAA).Hot take: Rick Porcello on a minor league contract with incentives would be a solid rotation depth signing.Blogger / Podcaster
This is a big deal. No minor league season in 2020, and a delayed start in 2021? This is going to be tough on the development of low minors playersThe Minor League season will be delayed for Double-A and Class-A in 2021. @jjcoop36 has details on... - When it could tentatively start - Plans for the playoffs - Extending the regular season - Set off days in 2021 All here: https://t.co/z3WIXWv7kiMinors
What Should The #Mets Do With Syndergaard? (Video) – @FrankDCaggino #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #LGM #MetsMonthOfGifts #MetsRewind #MLB https://t.co/rZuTUfq50TBlog / Website
