MLB rumors: Dodgers, Blake Treinen agree to two-year deal; Justin Turner seeking four-year contract - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa & Katherine Acquavella Jan 5, 2021 at 5:24 pm ET3 min read — CBS Sports 1h
Here is Tuesday's hot stove buzz
Mets Optimistic to Land Springer.
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
According to Mike Puma, the Mets are optimistic landing star center fielder George Springer. Most rumors around Springer indicate it’s Mets vs. Blue Jays. In recent reports the Blue Jays offe…
Mets Owner Steve Cohen Subject of Gender Discrimination Complaint
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 1h
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is the subject of a gender discrimination complaint against his hedge fund, Point72 Asset Management, according to the New York Times ' Matthew Goldstein ...
Legendary Italian / American Pitcher: Ralph Branca (1926-2016)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 1h
Ralph Theodore Joseph Branca was born on January 6, 1926 in Mt. Vernon New York. Branca was an all around athlete in college, playing bas...
Puma: Mets’ Brass Optimistic About Landing Springer
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 2h
According to a report from Mike Puma of the New York Post, an industry source indicated that as it stands Mets’ team brass is “optimistic George Springer will be wearing a Mets uniform by the
Mets owner Steve Cohen accused of abusive, sexist behavior at hedge fund in discrimination complaint
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3h
More sexism allegations plague Mets owner Steve Cohen.
Mets Free Agent Rumor Roundup, Lugo's Role and Kluber Interest
by: N/A — That's So Mets Podcast 4h
Joe and Connor look at all the latest Mets rumors from two major bullpen names, why the market has hit a complete stop and how a trade could be the answer for the rotation. As always the guys close out the show answering your questions!
New Mets owner Steve Cohen pocketed $1.6B in 2020
by: Thornton McEnery — New York Post 4h
Mets fans will be pleased to learn that Steve Cohen hit it out of the park last year. The billionaire investor’s hedge fund Point72 Asset Management returned double digit gains of around 17
