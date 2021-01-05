Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
58235563_thumbnail

Mets Optimistic to Land Springer.

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 1h

According to Mike Puma, the Mets are optimistic landing star center fielder George Springer. Most rumors around Springer indicate it's Mets vs. Blue Jays. In recent reports the Blue Jays offe…

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Dodgers, Blake Treinen agree to two-year deal; Justin Turner seeking four-year contract - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa  & Katherine Acquavella Jan 5, 2021 at 5:24 pm ET3 min read CBS Sports 1h

Here is Tuesday's hot stove buzz

Bleacher Report
58235459_thumbnail

Mets Owner Steve Cohen Subject of Gender Discrimination Complaint

by: Joseph Zucker Bleacher Report 1h

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is the subject of a gender discrimination complaint against his hedge fund, Point72 Asset Management, according to the New York Times ' Matthew Goldstein ...

centerfieldmaz
58235432_thumbnail

Legendary Italian / American Pitcher: Ralph Branca (1926-2016)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 1h

Ralph Theodore Joseph Branca was born on January 6, 1926 in Mt. Vernon New York. Branca was an all around athlete in college, playing bas...

Mets Merized
58199589_thumbnail

Puma: Mets’ Brass Optimistic About Landing Springer

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 2h

According to a report from Mike Puma of the New York Post, an industry source indicated that as it stands Mets’ team brass is “optimistic George Springer will be wearing a Mets uniform by the

Big League Stew
58234184_thumbnail

Mets owner Steve Cohen accused of abusive, sexist behavior at hedge fund in discrimination complaint

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3h

More sexism allegations plague Mets owner Steve Cohen.

That's So Mets Podcast
58233448_thumbnail

Mets Free Agent Rumor Roundup, Lugo's Role and Kluber Interest

by: N/A That's So Mets Podcast 4h

Joe and Connor look at all the latest Mets rumors from two major bullpen names, why the market has hit a complete stop and how a trade could be the answer for the rotation. As always the guys close out the show answering your questions!

New York Post
58233370_thumbnail

New Mets owner Steve Cohen pocketed $1.6B in 2020

by: Thornton McEnery New York Post 4h

Mets fans will be pleased to learn that Steve Cohen hit it out of the park last year. The billionaire investor’s hedge fund Point72 Asset Management returned double digit gains of around 17

