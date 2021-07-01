Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 1/7/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  Good Morning. Happy Birthday Francisco Rodriguez and Matt Blackham .   Jake Odorizzi wants a 3 year deal, and James McCann talks Mets ...

nj.com
MLB rumors: Dodgers are ‘in the mix’ for Yankees target DJ LeMahieu, insider warns - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 14m

DJ LeMahieu finished third in voting for the 2020 American League MVP Award. He led the New York Yankees with a .364 batting average last season.

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: James McCann Discusses Close Relationship With Mets Pitchers

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 24m

Good Morning, Mets fans!Let's take a look at what went on with the Amazins' and MLB on Wednesday.Latest Mets NewsMets' new catcher James McCann joined Steve Gelbs on Mets Hot Stove to disc

nj.com
MLB rumors: Mets ‘won’t rule out’ Yankees target DJ LeMahieu; Francisco Lindor, Brad Hand, Michael Brantley updates - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 57m

The latest baseball news includes another update on New York Yankees No. 1 quest DJ LeMahieu and Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Baseball America
Sam McWilliams Provides Valuable Depth

by: Mike Puma Baseball America 7h

As the Mets look to improve their depth, they signed a minor league free agent to a major league deal.

centerfieldmaz
1986 World Champion Mets Pitcher: Sid Fernandez (1984-1993)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 8h

Charles Sidney Fernandez was born in October 12, 1962 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The left hander threw a no hitter in his first high school s...

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Luke Holman

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 12h

Luke Holman   RHP    6-4   180   Wilson HS     11-7-2020 -   PG  -   Luke Holman (2021 Sinking Spring, PA) showed plenty of swing and miss l...

Mike's Mets
Opening the Vault

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 15h

In Sunday's post I wrote about my hopes that perhaps Japanese pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano would sign with the Mets this week. Upon hearing that ...

