John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 1/7/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Francisco Rodriguez and Matt Blackham . Jake Odorizzi wants a 3 year deal, and James McCann talks Mets ...
MLB rumors: Dodgers are ‘in the mix’ for Yankees target DJ LeMahieu, insider warns - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 14m
DJ LeMahieu finished third in voting for the 2020 American League MVP Award. He led the New York Yankees with a .364 batting average last season.
Morning Briefing: James McCann Discusses Close Relationship With Mets Pitchers
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 24m
Good Morning, Mets fans!Let's take a look at what went on with the Amazins' and MLB on Wednesday.Latest Mets NewsMets' new catcher James McCann joined Steve Gelbs on Mets Hot Stove to disc
MLB rumors: Mets ‘won’t rule out’ Yankees target DJ LeMahieu; Francisco Lindor, Brad Hand, Michael Brantley updates - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 57m
The latest baseball news includes another update on New York Yankees No. 1 quest DJ LeMahieu and Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor.
Sam McWilliams Provides Valuable Depth
by: Mike Puma — Baseball America 7h
As the Mets look to improve their depth, they signed a minor league free agent to a major league deal.
1986 World Champion Mets Pitcher: Sid Fernandez (1984-1993)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 8h
Charles Sidney Fernandez was born in October 12, 1962 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The left hander threw a no hitter in his first high school s...
Scouting Report - RHP - Luke Holman
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 12h
Luke Holman RHP 6-4 180 Wilson HS 11-7-2020 - PG - Luke Holman (2021 Sinking Spring, PA) showed plenty of swing and miss l...
Opening the Vault
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 15h
In Sunday's post I wrote about my hopes that perhaps Japanese pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano would sign with the Mets this week. Upon hearing that ...
