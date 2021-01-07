New York Mets
Mets Officially Acquire Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 30m
The Mets are deep into trade talks on a deal for Indians star shortstop Francisco Lindor, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.Lindor has produced a .285/.346/.488 slash line over his six seasons
Marcus Stroman, others react to Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco being traded to Mets - CBSSports.com
by: Chris Bengel Jan 7, 2021 at 1:43 pm ET1 min read — CBS Sports 25s
The star shortstop is headed to Queens
Mets acquire star SS Francisco Lindor, P Carlos Carrasco from Indians in six-player deal
by: Blake Harper, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 2m
New owner Steve Cohen is making good on his promise to invest in winning with the New York Mets.
LIVE 1.7 Mets Press Conference | 01/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6m
LIVE with Mets President Sandy Alderson and General Manager Jared Porter
Mets set to trade for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 8m
Fans who’ve been waiting impatiently for the Mets to make a big move can now exhale. Instead of signing one of the top free agents, the Mets instead turned to the trade market, acquiring shor…
Mets acquire All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor in blockbuster deal | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated January 7, 2021 1:35 PM — Newsday 11m
The Mets’ offseason isn’t quiet anymore. In the biggest, boldest move of Steve Cohen’s two months of team ownership, the Mets acquired superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor and righthander Carlos Carra
Marcus Stroman Praises Mets Owner Steve Cohen After Francisco Lindor Trade
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 12m
Marcus Stroman seems to approve of the first blockbuster move by Steve Cohen since he took over as owner of the New York Mets. After <a...
In Mets’ Blockbuster Trade For Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco Might Be Biggest Addition
by: Howard Megdal — Forbes 17m
Francisco Lindor is obviously a huge, franchise-changing acquisition by the New York Mets. But don't lose sight of Carlos Carrasco, a player these Mets needed even more.
The Mets' trade for Francisco Lindor is a message to fans
by: Charles Curtis — USA Today: For The Win 17m
A big day for the franchise.
Tweets
About a week ago, Amazin' Avenue (The Show) was happily recording our year-end music review episode in the midst of the holidays. Tonight, @BrianNeedsaNap and @chrismcshane will be Francisco Lindor—and Carlos Carrasco—as we rapidly shift from music back to baseball.Blogger / Podcaster
Chris Antonetti, #Indians president, says he gave SS Francisco Lindor a heads up earlier this winter that where he advised to ignore trade rumors in the past, this offseason is different. And, thus, Thursday's blockbuster with the #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Blogger / Podcaster
Cashman should check with Mets and see if Cohen would be willing to take on Stanton’s contract (if he waives the NTC)Super Fan
Maybe someone can top this, but has a brand new GM ever made a bigger first move than trading for Francisco Lindor?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TMKSESPN: PROGRAMMING ALERT: The show will be starting at 2PM to discuss the #Mets trade for Francisco Lindor. @TMKSonYES will join us at 3PM. -4:45 @RJinVegas -5:30 @TheFrankIsola Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/7JWjfvDvQk or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. https://t.co/pbtbHJoadhTV / Radio Network
