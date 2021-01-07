New York Mets
Reports: Mets Acquire Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco From Cleveland Indians
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 21m
The Mets have reportedly pulled off a blockbuster deal bringing one of the game's best shortstops to Queens.
LIVE 1.7 Mets Press Conference | 01/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2m
LIVE with Mets President Sandy Alderson and General Manager Jared Porter
Mets set to trade for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 4m
Fans who’ve been waiting impatiently for the Mets to make a big move can now exhale. Instead of signing one of the top free agents, the Mets instead turned to the trade market, acquiring shor…
Mets acquire All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor in blockbuster deal | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated January 7, 2021 1:35 PM — Newsday 7m
The Mets’ offseason isn’t quiet anymore. In the biggest, boldest move of Steve Cohen’s two months of team ownership, the Mets acquired superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor and righthander Carlos Carra
Marcus Stroman Praises Mets Owner Steve Cohen After Francisco Lindor Trade
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 8m
Marcus Stroman seems to approve of the first blockbuster move by Steve Cohen since he took over as owner of the New York Mets. After <a...
In Mets’ Blockbuster Trade For Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco Might Be Biggest Addition
by: Howard Megdal — Forbes 13m
Francisco Lindor is obviously a huge, franchise-changing acquisition by the New York Mets. But don't lose sight of Carlos Carrasco, a player these Mets needed even more.
The Mets' trade for Francisco Lindor is a message to fans
by: Charles Curtis — USA Today: For The Win 13m
A big day for the franchise.
Mets acquire Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco in trade with Cleveland
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 15m
The Mets added a bona fide star and have bolstered their rotation.
Report: The New York Mets Pulled Off A Blockbuster Trade For All-Star Francisco Lindor
by: Brendon Kleen — Uproxx 16m
Lindor struggled in 2020 but gives the Mets a solid two-way shortstop in his prime and could reportedly negotiate an extension as well.
Tweets
About a week ago, Amazin' Avenue (The Show) was happily recording our year-end music review episode in the midst of the holidays. Tonight, @BrianNeedsaNap and @chrismcshane will be Francisco Lindor—and Carlos Carrasco—as we rapidly shift from music back to baseball.Blogger / Podcaster
Chris Antonetti, #Indians president, says he gave SS Francisco Lindor a heads up earlier this winter that where he advised to ignore trade rumors in the past, this offseason is different. And, thus, Thursday's blockbuster with the #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Blogger / Podcaster
Cashman should check with Mets and see if Cohen would be willing to take on Stanton’s contract (if he waives the NTC)Super Fan
Maybe someone can top this, but has a brand new GM ever made a bigger first move than trading for Francisco Lindor?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TMKSESPN: PROGRAMMING ALERT: The show will be starting at 2PM to discuss the #Mets trade for Francisco Lindor. @TMKSonYES will join us at 3PM. -4:45 @RJinVegas -5:30 @TheFrankIsola Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/7JWjfvDvQk or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. https://t.co/pbtbHJoadhTV / Radio Network
