New York Mets

WFAN
Reports: Mets Acquire Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco From Cleveland Indians

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 21m

The Mets have reportedly pulled off a blockbuster deal bringing one of the game's best shortstops to Queens.

Film Room
LIVE 1.7 Mets Press Conference | 01/07/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2m

LIVE with Mets President Sandy Alderson and General Manager Jared Porter

Mets 360
Mets set to trade for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 4m

Fans who’ve been waiting impatiently for the Mets to make a big move can now exhale. Instead of signing one of the top free agents, the Mets instead turned to the trade market, acquiring shor…

Newsday
Mets acquire All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor in blockbuster deal | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated January 7, 2021 1:35 PM Newsday 7m

The Mets’ offseason isn’t quiet anymore. In the biggest, boldest move of Steve Cohen’s two months of team ownership, the Mets acquired superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor and righthander Carlos Carra

Bleacher Report
Marcus Stroman Praises Mets Owner Steve Cohen After Francisco Lindor Trade

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 8m

Marcus Stroman seems to approve of the first blockbuster move by Steve Cohen since he took over as owner of the New York Mets.&nbsp; After <a...

Forbes

In Mets’ Blockbuster Trade For Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco Might Be Biggest Addition

by: Howard Megdal Forbes 13m

Francisco Lindor is obviously a huge, franchise-changing acquisition by the New York Mets. But don't lose sight of Carlos Carrasco, a player these Mets needed even more.

For The Win
The Mets' trade for Francisco Lindor is a message to fans

by: Charles Curtis USA Today: For The Win 13m

A big day for the franchise.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets acquire Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco in trade with Cleveland

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 15m

The Mets added a bona fide star and have bolstered their rotation.

Uproxx
Report: The New York Mets Pulled Off A Blockbuster Trade For All-Star Francisco Lindor

by: Brendon Kleen Uproxx 16m

Lindor struggled in 2020 but gives the Mets a solid two-way shortstop in his prime and could reportedly negotiate an extension as well.

