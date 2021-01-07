New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
In Mets’ Blockbuster Trade For Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco Might Be Biggest Addition
by: Howard Megdal — Forbes 18m
Francisco Lindor is obviously a huge, franchise-changing acquisition by the New York Mets. But don't lose sight of Carlos Carrasco, a player these Mets needed even more.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Marcus Stroman, others react to Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco being traded to Mets - CBSSports.com
by: Chris Bengel Jan 7, 2021 at 1:43 pm ET1 min read — CBS Sports 1m
The star shortstop is headed to Queens
Mets acquire star SS Francisco Lindor, P Carlos Carrasco from Indians in six-player deal
by: Blake Harper, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 3m
New owner Steve Cohen is making good on his promise to invest in winning with the New York Mets.
LIVE 1.7 Mets Press Conference | 01/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 7m
LIVE with Mets President Sandy Alderson and General Manager Jared Porter
Mets set to trade for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 9m
Fans who’ve been waiting impatiently for the Mets to make a big move can now exhale. Instead of signing one of the top free agents, the Mets instead turned to the trade market, acquiring shor…
Mets acquire All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor in blockbuster deal | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated January 7, 2021 1:35 PM — Newsday 11m
The Mets’ offseason isn’t quiet anymore. In the biggest, boldest move of Steve Cohen’s two months of team ownership, the Mets acquired superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor and righthander Carlos Carra
Marcus Stroman Praises Mets Owner Steve Cohen After Francisco Lindor Trade
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 13m
Marcus Stroman seems to approve of the first blockbuster move by Steve Cohen since he took over as owner of the New York Mets. After <a...
The Mets' trade for Francisco Lindor is a message to fans
by: Charles Curtis — USA Today: For The Win 18m
A big day for the franchise.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Don’t sleep on this guy either 🍪🍪Blogger / Podcaster
-
Because they need a centerfielder. Brandon Nimmo needs to play in a corner. That’s where he is better, that is where is more valuable.@michaelgbaron Why do they still need Springer? How about just JBJ and Odorizzi and call it an off-season?Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets won this trade in a landslide, assuming they keep Lindor long-term https://t.co/ZQJJn2losWBlog / Website
-
Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo trying to outsmile each other is going to be the position battle to watch in the spring.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TMKSESPN: PROGRAMMING ALERT: The show will be starting at 2PM to discuss the #Mets trade for Francisco Lindor. @TMKSonYES will join us at 3PM. -4:45 @RJinVegas -5:30 @TheFrankIsola Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/7JWjfvDvQk or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. https://t.co/pbtbHJoadhTV / Radio Network
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Going into the offseason, one of the only worries with the Mets offense was they were too left-handed, here's Francisco Lindor's career numbers vs left-handed pitching: .301/.364/.487Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets