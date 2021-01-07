New York Mets
Emergency Pleasant Good Evening: Francisco Lindor is a Met!
by: Sam Lebowitz — Mets Merized Online 13m
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0l85qR6BBM8InJXYX5vSWo?si=G-HkIVl6Qlq6bMDi3VuPeAFrancisco Lindor is the Mets new shortstop. Carlos Carrasco is joining the starting rotation.This is huge news,
PRESS RELEASE - METS ACQUIRE FOUR-TIME ALL-STAR FRANCISCO LINDOR & RHP CARLOS CARRASCO FROM CLEVELAND
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2m
METS ACQUIRE FOUR-TIME ALL-STAR FRANCISCO LINDOR & RHP CARLOS CARRASCO FROM CLEVELAND FLUSHING, N.Y., January 7, 2021 – The New York...
The Mets have Francisco Lindor; so what's Steve Cohen's next move after blockbuster trade? - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry Jan 7, 2021 at 4:21 pm ET5 min read — CBS Sports 3m
The Mets have had a strong offseason thus far, but they shouldn't be done just yet
Mets’ Sandy Alderson reacts to US Capital rioting, takes shot at President Trump - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
Mets president Sandy Alderson says Wednesday's rally for President Trump in Washington D.C., that turned very ugly was disturbing
Mets hint that they're not done after franchise-altering trade for Lindor, Carrasco | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 4m
This is the kind of move that gets put on the Mets' proverbial Mount Rushmore of transactions. This is the kind of move where Mets fans will talk about where
Reaction: Francisco Lindor Traded to Mets (Video)
by: frankdcaggino — Mets Junkies 7m
Post by @TOakaTDot.
2021 World Series Odds: Mets' Betting Line Jumps After Francisco Lindor Trade
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 9m
If you planned on laying down money on the New York Mets to win the 2021 World Series, you might have missed your best chance...
Instant Reactions to Francisco Lindor Being Traded to the Mets
by: Baseball BBQ — The Ringer 13m
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss their immediate thoughts on the deal, as well as what it means for both teams and for Lindor moving forward
RT @Metsmerized: Third base, at least on paper, still appears to be a hole for the Mets in 2021. Possible infield of Alonso/Smith, McNeil, Lindor and Bryant? 👀 https://t.co/z6JlUFGvRxSuper Fan
RT @JustinCToscano: How will the Mets' 2021 lineup and rotation look with the additions of Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco? I took a crack at that with the current roster. https://t.co/IsjmoHejCjBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MLBNetworkRadio: Carlos Carrasco: "[Lindor] called me and said, 'Hey Cookie, we're leaving together!'" #Mets | @Mets | @Cookie_Carrasco | @Lindor12BC https://t.co/LNrJzWtfKUBlogger / Podcaster
The #Mets are getting an absolute star in Francisco Lindor: 4x All-Star 2x Silver Slugger 2x Gold Glove Award Winner 2016 AL Platinum Glove I’m very excited to see him thrive in the New York spotlight #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
They are indeed closing on the CBT. But I’ve said this for a while - signning George Springer would mean 1 of Dom Smith or Brandon Nimmo could be the odd player out. Nimmo would be the higher of the 2 salaries, & moving that money could off-set the impact of Springer’s salary.The avenue to signing Springer now would likely involve shedding payroll in a trade.Blogger / Podcaster
Our Mets Top 10 prospects list went up earlier this week, and two of the players headed to Cleveland in the Francisco Lindor deal — Josh Wolf and Isaiah Green — were on it. Read their full scouting reports here: https://t.co/NKwQ8e6oN7Misc
