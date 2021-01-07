Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets trade for Lindor, Carrasco | 01/07/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 27m

MLB Tonight discusses the Mets trading for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco and what the next move for the team might be

Mets Merized
Nightengale: Mets Have Talked to Cubs About Kris Bryant

by: MMO News Desk Mets Merized Online 14m

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, reports that the Mets have had "recent trade talks" with the Cubs about third Kris Bryant.Nightengale also believes that the Mets are still engaged w

MLB: Mets.com
Lindor's boundless joy a perfect fit in Queens

by: Will Leitch MLB: Mets 21m

So here is my favorite Francisco Lindor moment. It was 2016 -- you know, four thousand years ago -- and Cleveland was playing the Rays at Tropicana Field. Desmond Jennings (in what would be his last season in the Majors, as it turned out) hit a...

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Mets still in on George Springer after adding Francisco Lindor; Dodgers eye Kirby Yates - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella  & Matt Snyder Jan 7, 2021 at 6:24 pm ET4 min read CBS Sports 21m

Let's take a look at Thursday's hot stove nuggets

The Ringer
The Francisco Lindor Trade Looks Even More Lopsided Than the Mookie Betts Deal

by: Michael Baumann The Ringer 27m

Thursday’s blockbuster ushers in a new and exciting era for the Mets—and brings an end to Cleveland’s systematic dismantling of a roster that was incredibly fun and ridiculously talented

Lindor, Carrasco headed to Mets | 01/07/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 27m

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco are heading to the Mets via a trade with Cleveland

New York Post
Amed Rosario says goodbye to Mets, fans: ‘A place in my heart’

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 29m

Amed Rosario said his goodbye to the Mets and their fans. The 25-year-old shortstop was part of the trade that brought Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco to the Mets on Thursday. Rosario, who was

The Mets Police
Sandy Alderson on the attack on the US Capitol

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 31m

NICE. As someone who took a lot of guff on twitter this morning and most of the summer for not just “sticking to sports” and trying to encourage people to be on the right side of history, I LOVE seeing this. Meanwhile, Mike Piazza, who attended a...

Big League Stew
Why the Mets and Francisco Lindor are a perfect match for a long-term deal

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 39m

The Mets should try to go the Mookie Betts route and lock up Lindor long-term.

