Lindor, Carrasco headed to Mets | 01/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 27m
Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco are heading to the Mets via a trade with Cleveland
Nightengale: Mets Have Talked to Cubs About Kris Bryant
by: MMO News Desk — Mets Merized Online 14m
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, reports that the Mets have had "recent trade talks" with the Cubs about third Kris Bryant.Nightengale also believes that the Mets are still engaged w
Lindor's boundless joy a perfect fit in Queens
by: Will Leitch — MLB: Mets 21m
So here is my favorite Francisco Lindor moment. It was 2016 -- you know, four thousand years ago -- and Cleveland was playing the Rays at Tropicana Field. Desmond Jennings (in what would be his last season in the Majors, as it turned out) hit a...
MLB rumors: Mets still in on George Springer after adding Francisco Lindor; Dodgers eye Kirby Yates - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella & Matt Snyder Jan 7, 2021 at 6:24 pm ET4 min read — CBS Sports 21m
Let's take a look at Thursday's hot stove nuggets
The Francisco Lindor Trade Looks Even More Lopsided Than the Mookie Betts Deal
by: Michael Baumann — The Ringer 27m
Thursday’s blockbuster ushers in a new and exciting era for the Mets—and brings an end to Cleveland’s systematic dismantling of a roster that was incredibly fun and ridiculously talented
Amed Rosario says goodbye to Mets, fans: ‘A place in my heart’
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 30m
Amed Rosario said his goodbye to the Mets and their fans. The 25-year-old shortstop was part of the trade that brought Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco to the Mets on Thursday. Rosario, who was
Sandy Alderson on the attack on the US Capitol
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 31m
NICE. As someone who took a lot of guff on twitter this morning and most of the summer for not just “sticking to sports” and trying to encourage people to be on the right side of history, I LOVE seeing this. Meanwhile, Mike Piazza, who attended a...
Why the Mets and Francisco Lindor are a perfect match for a long-term deal
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 39m
The Mets should try to go the Mookie Betts route and lock up Lindor long-term.
