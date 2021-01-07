As pumped as I am to have Lindor and Carrasco on the Mets, there is always a tinge of sadness to see players go who have been with the organization for so long. We're reminded every time we remember Wilmer Flores' tears that being a Met is all some of these guys know.

SNY Amed Rosario says goodbye to the Mets. (via IG/amedrosario1) https://t.co/Y3aXpZjM60