Cleveland SS Amed Rosario thanks Mets fans
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Best of luck to you Amed. I will always remember the day the Fan Shop website mistakenly sold us all Authentic Rosario jerseys for $20. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DmqxNkiiEB — Amed Rosario (@Amed_Rosario) January 7, 2021
Mets acquire Francisco Lindo and Carlos Carrasco in six-player blockbuster trade with Cleveland - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Jan 7, 2021 at 7:12 pm ET5 min read — CBS Sports 2h
Here's what to know as Lindor heads to Queens
Cleveland Could’ve Kept Francisco Lindor. The Team Just Valued Money More.
by: Ben Lindbergh — The Ringer 2m
Like Blake Snell, Yu Darvish, and Mookie Betts before him, Lindor was moved because of economic reasons and not competitive ones
Mets fleeced Cleveland for Francisco Lindor - New York Daily News
by: Bradford William Davis — NY Daily News 34m
Francisco Lindor is why the English language has the word “superstar.”
If Owners Don’t Want Their Best Players, What’s the Point?
by: Stephanie Apstein — Sports Illustrated 38m
Cleveland's trading of Francisco Lindor to the Mets is the latest example of owners' twisted priorities.
Lindor Notes: Extension, Springer, Jays, Odorizzi, Yankees
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 54m
The Mets swung a massive trade Thursday when they unexpectedly acquired superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor and right-hander Carlos Carrasco from …
New Kids In Town
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
Mets fans were getting just a teeny bit antsy as to the speed of the new master plan by Steve Cohen, Sandy Alderson, Jared Porter and the Mets to take over the world. Even though the big names were…
Prospects Traded to Cleveland For Lindor
by: Del Alba — Mets Junkies 1h
Mets prospects RHP Josh Wolf and OF Isaiah Greene were shipped along with Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez in a move that brought the Indians super star Shortstop Francisco “Mr. Smile” L…
On December 7th the Mets Escaped Baseball Infamy
by: lennrobbgmailcom — The New York Extra 1h
ROBBINS NEST By Lenn Robbins The first reaction was disbelief. When was the last time the Mets pulled off a deal like this at a time like this? When was the last […]
Tweets
Lindor and Carrasco. More to come. The Mets are a big-market bully again. https://t.co/n5JBMr1egSTV / Radio Personality
-
Mets’ shortstops since 2015: 14.5 fWAR 95 wRC+ -90 DRS Francisco Lindor since 2015: 28.9 fWAR 118 wRC+ +46 DRS #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
#MetsTwitter celebrating the @StevenACohen2 era and welcoming @Lindor12BC and @Cookie_Carrasco to the @Mets Amazin' But True recounts it all and talks with @HowieRose and Jim Duquette on this day in Mets History! Check it out https://t.co/HjX9E2oe0cTV / Radio Personality
-
We have agreed to terms on minor league contracts with the following players: 🔹 LHP Roenis Elías 🔹 RHP Paul Sewald 🔹 INF Jantzen Witte https://t.co/ySuqbI4KYtBlogger / Podcaster
-
🗣 #HDMH @HDMHApparelPlayer
-
The Mets' acquisition of Francisco Lindor might give the Blue Jays the inside track to sign George Springer. https://t.co/iBBnfLvF6mBlogger / Podcaster
