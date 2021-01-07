Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Mets’ pursuit of George Springer is getting tight

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 2h

Heck of a trade. What’s next?  At the least, a mutual test of Steve Cohen’s desire to stay under the luxury-tax threshold and George Springer’s desire to be a Met.  The Mets’

CBS Sports

Mets acquire Francisco Lindo and Carlos Carrasco in six-player blockbuster trade with Cleveland - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Jan 7, 2021 at 7:12 pm ET5 min read CBS Sports 4h

Here's what to know as Lindor heads to Queens

New York Post
Francisco Lindor has everything to be face of Mets franchise

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 11m

The Mets didn’t just land themselves a perennial All-Star and a potential Hall of Famer on Thursday. In Francisco Lindor, they just might have themselves a face of the franchise. After all, he’s

The New York Extra
Lindor & Carrasco Come To Citi As The Mets Shock The Baseball World By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 27m

All the talk we heard the past few days was the Baseball Hot Stove was not burning at all but the Mets changed that in a New York minute shocking the baseball […]

The Mets Police
Matt Cerrone on Mets Lindor Trade

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 54m

So I am friends with Matt and definitely miss Proper Mets Blog, not the embarrassment that the SNY Era has become.  Let’s start there.  In case you missed it, here is a tweet from SNY TODAY AT 10:30AM Like wow, way to show you have no insiders and...

New York Post
Japanese pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano returning to Yomiuri Giants

by: Ted Holmlund New York Post 1h

Tomoyuki Sugano, who had been on the radar of both the Mets and Yankees this offseason, reached a four-year, $40 million deal to return to the Yomiuri Giants, a Japanese baseball team, according to

Mets Merized
Sources: Mets Inquiring About Mariners’ Kyle Seager

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2h

According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized Online, the Mets have been in contact with the Seattle Mariners regarding third baseman Kyle Seager.Seager, 33, has spent the past 10 seasons in the Paci

Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Exec Calls NYM 'Superpower' Following Francisco Lindor Trade

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 2h

At least one Major League Baseball executive believes Thursday's Francisco Lindor trade was just the start of good things to come for the New York Mets with Steve Cohen leading the way...

Metro News
Mets' Francisco Lindor deal boosts World Series odds - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 2h

Francisco Lindor landed with the New York Mets and oddsmakers swiftly boosted the franchise’s 2021 World Series odds. Lindor, an All-Star shortstop with the Cleveland Indians, was traded to New York on Thursday. PointsBet and DraftKings responded by...

