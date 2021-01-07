Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Francisco Lindor-Carlos Carrasco Trade Signifies A New Era For The Mets, Not A Blast From The Past

by: Jerry Beach Forbes 32m

He didn’t need to hit Twitter Thursday afternoon to know that the first thought many Mets fans and observers had upon hearing about the blockbuster trade in which the Mets acquired All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and All-Star pitcher Carlos...

Mets Junkies
Sugano Back to Japan

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 2h

Tomoyuki Sugano hasn’t signed and will return to the Yomiuri Giants. He will sign a 4 year deal including three opt outs. The Mets were rumored to have some interest, but went a different rou…

CBS Sports

Mets acquire Francisco Lindo and Carlos Carrasco in six-player blockbuster trade with Cleveland - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Jan 7, 2021 at 7:12 pm ET5 min read CBS Sports 8h

Here's what to know as Lindor heads to Queens

NBC Sports
Mega deal: Indians trade star Lindor, Carrasco to Mets

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 3h

The Indians sent Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco to the Mets on Thursday for Andres Gimenez, Amed Rosario, Josh Wolf, and Isaiah Greene.

centerfieldmaz
Mike Cameron: Mid 2000's Mets Outfielder (2003-2004)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 3h

Michael Terrance Cameron was born on January 8, 1973 in LaGrange, Georgia. The tall six foot two right handed hitting outfielder got...

New York Post
Carlos Carrasco hardly a throw-in to Mets’ Francisco Lindor deal

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4h

Carlos Carrasco would be a headliner in most trades, but coupled with Francisco Lindor, he was simply the other guy Cleveland dealt to the Mets on Thursday. The veteran right-hander solves a

Rising Apple

NY Mets: Francisco Lindor trade gives them one of MLB’s best leaders

by: Adrian Cervantes Fansided: Rising Apple 4h

The New York Mets' acquisition of Francisco Lindor gives them a premier clubhouse leader The New York Mets dropped a bombshell on the baseball industry on ...

The New York Extra
Lindor & Carrasco Come To Citi As The Mets Shock The Baseball World By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 4h

All the talk we heard the past few days was the Baseball Hot Stove was not burning at all but the Mets changed that in a New York minute shocking the baseball […]

