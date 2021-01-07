Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

BallNine
Greatest Hits: 2020

by: Rocco Constantino BallNine 2h

It’s the greatest hits of Spitballin’ from 2020. By Rocco Constantino.

centerfieldmaz
New Mets Short Stop- Francisco Lindor (2021)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 25m

Francisco Miguel Lindor was born November 14h 1993, in Caguas, Puerto Rico. His father would stand on top of a hill & hit him ground balls, ...

Forbes

Francisco Lindor-Carlos Carrasco Trade Signifies A New Era For The Mets, Not A Blast From The Past

by: Jerry Beach Forbes 2h

He didn’t need to hit Twitter Thursday afternoon to know that the first thought many Mets fans and observers had upon hearing about the blockbuster trade in which the Mets acquired All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and All-Star pitcher Carlos...

Mets Junkies
Sugano Back to Japan

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 4h

Tomoyuki Sugano hasn’t signed and will return to the Yomiuri Giants. He will sign a 4 year deal including three opt outs. The Mets were rumored to have some interest, but went a different rou…

CBS Sports

Mets acquire Francisco Lindo and Carlos Carrasco in six-player blockbuster trade with Cleveland - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Jan 7, 2021 at 7:12 pm ET5 min read CBS Sports 10h

Here's what to know as Lindor heads to Queens

NBC Sports
Mega deal: Indians trade star Lindor, Carrasco to Mets

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 5h

The Indians sent Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco to the Mets on Thursday for Andres Gimenez, Amed Rosario, Josh Wolf, and Isaiah Greene.

centerfieldmaz
Mike Cameron: Mid 2000's Mets Outfielder (2003-2004)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 5h

Michael Terrance Cameron was born on January 8, 1973 in LaGrange, Georgia. The tall six foot two right handed hitting outfielder got...

New York Post
Carlos Carrasco hardly a throw-in to Mets’ Francisco Lindor deal

by: Mike Puma New York Post 5h

Carlos Carrasco would be a headliner in most trades, but coupled with Francisco Lindor, he was simply the other guy Cleveland dealt to the Mets on Thursday. The veteran right-hander solves a

