New York Mets

nj.com
54244366_thumbnail

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole accused of using illegal substance on baseballs in lawsuit filed by fired Angels employee - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 19m

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole went 7-3 with a 2.84 ERA in his first season with the club after signing a nine-year, $324 million contract.

Rising Apple

Mets: A Jeff McNeil contract extension makes sense for both sides

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 36m

A contract extension with Jeff McNeil isn't a priority for the New York Mets, but it still makes a whole lot of sense for them to start thinking about it. ...

nj.com
56512382_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Trevor Bauer wears Mets hat to praise blockbuster trade for Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 37m

The New York Mets completed a trade Thursday with the Cleveland Indians for shortstop Francisco Lindor and right-hander Carlos Carrasco.

Mack's Mets
48249208_thumbnail

John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 1/8/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 44m

  Good Morning. Happy Birthday Mike Cameron , Jeff Francoeur , and Corey Taylor . Mets get Francisco Lindor , Sugano goes back to Japan, ...

centerfieldmaz
58283728_thumbnail

New Mets Short Stop- Francisco Lindor (2021)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 2h

Francisco Miguel Lindor was born November 14h 1993, in Caguas, Puerto Rico. His father would stand on top of a hill & hit him ground balls, ...

BallNine
58283000_thumbnail

Greatest Hits: 2020

by: Rocco Constantino BallNine 4h

It’s the greatest hits of Spitballin’ from 2020. By Rocco Constantino.

Forbes

Francisco Lindor-Carlos Carrasco Trade Signifies A New Era For The Mets, Not A Blast From The Past

by: Jerry Beach Forbes 4h

He didn’t need to hit Twitter Thursday afternoon to know that the first thought many Mets fans and observers had upon hearing about the blockbuster trade in which the Mets acquired All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and All-Star pitcher Carlos...

Mets Junkies
58282022_thumbnail

Sugano Back to Japan

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 5h

Tomoyuki Sugano hasn’t signed and will return to the Yomiuri Giants. He will sign a 4 year deal including three opt outs. The Mets were rumored to have some interest, but went a different rou…

CBS Sports

Mets acquire Francisco Lindo and Carlos Carrasco in six-player blockbuster trade with Cleveland - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Jan 7, 2021 at 7:12 pm ET5 min read CBS Sports 12h

Here's what to know as Lindor heads to Queens

