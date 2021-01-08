New York Mets
Hey Yankees, you better wake up: The Mets are real and they’re spectacular after Francisco Lindor trade | Klapisch - nj.com
by: Bob Klapisch | — NJ.com 15m
The New York Mets' trade for Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor proved how serious they are about a championship in 2021 - and challenging the Yankees for dominance in New York.
Mets Rumors: Front office may be moving on to Jackie Bradley Jr.
by: Adrian Cervantes — Fansided: Rising Apple 6m
The latest New York Mets rumors suggest that the front office are in contact with free-agent outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. After the New York Mets blockbus...
The Metropolitan: Mets land a superstar
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 12m
Everything you need to know about the Francisco Lindor trade
What could a Francisco Lindor extension cost the Mets? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 23m
SNY's Jim Duquette breaks down what it could cost to sign shortstop Francisco Lindor to an extension. Duquette recommends getting a deal done before Opening ...
Reese Kaplan -- The Shoe We Waited For Dropped Dramatically
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 24m
Mets fans certainly got the news they were waiting to hear – a blockbuster trade to help improve areas of need on the ballclub. By now e...
The pressure is on the New York Yankees to make a move
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 36m
After watching the New York Mets dominate the offseason, the pressure is on the New York Yankees to make a move. It has been a quiet offseason for the New ...
Mets Trade Positions Francisco Lindor for Mookie Betts-Esque Boost in NL
by: Zachary D. Rymer — Bleacher Report 1h
In 2021, the role of Mookie Betts may be played by Francisco Lindor. Granted, Lindor isn't in exactly the same boat now that Betts was in last February...
Buster Olney's top 10s for 2021: Ranking MLB's best teams
by: Buster Olney, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 1h
The Mets made a huge splash and plenty of free agents remain, but for now, a pair of NL West rivals are clearly the two top teams in the sport.
A Francisco Lindor contract with Mets could take awhile
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1h
The Mets rocked the baseball world and thrilled their fan base Thursday with the acquisition of All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the Indians in return for
RT @DCRonESPN: DCR HOUR 1 PODCAST WITH @HDumpty39, @ChrisCanty99 & @RothenbergESPN: The #Mets have acquired Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco. Can the Mets contend for a World Series? Is it time for fans to fully trust Steve Cohen and this team from now on? LISTEN: https://t.co/mnaYrLCK7t. https://t.co/EEDN7wVwQiTV / Radio Network
The @Mets made a big move yesterday. How many more big moves can they still make? #Mets | #LGM | @JimBowdenGMTV / Radio Network
Fun story: I went to the Futures Game at Citi Field in 2013 purely as a fan of the top prospects in the game. Had seats a couple rows behind the Team World dugout .. and this ball was flipped to me after a foul ball. The player who flipped it? Francisco Lindor.Minors
RT @chrismcshane: One of my favorite Francisco Lindor moments was his double-take-and-stare reaction to Trevor Bauer having a man child hissy fit on the mound. https://t.co/VUALM5LPDsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Boi1da: 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/WvTDgTc14uPlayer
-
Check out my latest post on The New York Extra on the Lindor trade complete with sound from Sandy Alderson: https://t.co/0Wfsv19mT7Beat Writer / Columnist
