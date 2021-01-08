Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
MLB rumors: Mets follow up Francisco Lindor trade by signing ex-Yankees infielder - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 52m

New York Mets general manager Jared Porter has been busy this week, completing the trade for Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and right-hander Carlos Carrasco.

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Sign Brandon Drury To Minor-League Deal

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 4m

The Mets are signing Brandon Drury to a minor-league contract, reports Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic (Twitter link). As Rosenthal notes, &hellip;

Amazin' Avenue
Getting to know Carlos Carrasco

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m

"Cookie" Carrasco has been one of the most consistent pitchers of the last decade, and has overcome a lot to get here.

Talkin' Mets
Mets Heat Up the Hot Stove

by: Marcus Kane- As I see it Talkin' Mets 7m

Mike Silva reacts to the Mets acquisition of Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco.

Forbes

The Cleveland Indians Saved Millions By Trading Francisco Lindor And Carlos Carrasco

by: Bernie Pleskoff Forbes 7m

Shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco were traded by the Indians to the Mets for infielders Adam Rosario and Andres Gimenez as well as pitcher Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene.

Film Room
Mets acquire Lindor & Carrasco | 01/08/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 14m

The Mets acquire Francisco Lindor & Carlos Carrasco

SNY Mets

Gary and Keith react to the Mets trading for Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 16m

SNY's Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez give their thoughts on the Mets trading for start shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco. Gary believes ...

New York Post
Mets sign Brandon Drury day after Francisco Lindor blockbuster

by: Justin Terranova New York Post 28m

The Mets aren’t done making infield moves. The team signed ex-Yankee Brandon Drury to a minor-league contract on Friday, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed. Drury has spent the past

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets Sign Brandon Drury To A Minor League Deal

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 37m

The New York Mets strengthened their minor league depth by signing utility player Brandon Drury. The 28-year old veteran has played every position other than center field, pitcher, and catcher. Drury is hoping to revive his career after a couple of...

