Mets Heat Up the Hot Stove
by: Marcus Kane- As I see it — Talkin' Mets 6m
Mike Silva reacts to the Mets acquisition of Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco.
Mets Sign Brandon Drury To Minor-League Deal
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 4m
The Mets are signing Brandon Drury to a minor-league contract, reports Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic (Twitter link). As Rosenthal notes, …
Getting to know Carlos Carrasco
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m
"Cookie" Carrasco has been one of the most consistent pitchers of the last decade, and has overcome a lot to get here.
The Cleveland Indians Saved Millions By Trading Francisco Lindor And Carlos Carrasco
by: Bernie Pleskoff — Forbes 6m
Shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco were traded by the Indians to the Mets for infielders Adam Rosario and Andres Gimenez as well as pitcher Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene.
Mets acquire Lindor & Carrasco | 01/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 14m
The Mets acquire Francisco Lindor & Carlos Carrasco
Gary and Keith react to the Mets trading for Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 15m
SNY's Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez give their thoughts on the Mets trading for start shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco. Gary believes ...
Mets sign Brandon Drury day after Francisco Lindor blockbuster
by: Justin Terranova — New York Post 27m
The Mets aren’t done making infield moves. The team signed ex-Yankee Brandon Drury to a minor-league contract on Friday, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed. Drury has spent the past
New York Mets Sign Brandon Drury To A Minor League Deal
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 36m
The New York Mets strengthened their minor league depth by signing utility player Brandon Drury. The 28-year old veteran has played every position other than center field, pitcher, and catcher. Drury is hoping to revive his career after a couple of...
RT @JustinCToscano: The Mets are, as the sports cliché goes, “going for it.” It’s go time in Queens. On the massive trade, which propels the Mets to the NL’s top tier. https://t.co/lPqNEegiMQBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @BackPageGuyNYDN: Here's our @nydnsports back page. @Mets @Indians @mlb @mlbnetwork @apse_sportmedia @Lindor12BC @Cookie_Carrasco https://t.co/riWMUefEFm https://t.co/KtlbDFZsw6Beat Writer / Columnist
Back after the holiday break and big news to discuss! I give my take on the Lindor/Carrasco trade. Listen at https://t.co/PuHZKsCLq5 #Mets #nymetsBlogger / Podcaster
You know it! Just need the coffee cup to go along with it... oh wait...Gotta go all out today right, @DarrenJMeenan @The7Line ? https://t.co/7gBRJd3affSuper Fan
Super Fan
