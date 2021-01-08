Do Not Sell My Personal Information

An updated look at the Mets’ rotation

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The acquisition of Carlos Carrasco is a huge boost to a rotation that may still yet need another arm.

Deadspin
Mets, not Yankees, will win next World Series in New York

by: Rob Parker Deadspin 3s

Cue Frank Sinatra.

Mets 360
In celebration of new Mets SP Carlos Carrasco

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 23s

Everyone is still giddy about the Mets acquiring Francisco Lindor yesterday. Since giddy isn’t a word used to describe the reaction fans have to most player acquisitions of the Mets, let’s not rain…

SNY Mets

Gary Cohen: Mets getting Lindor, Carrasco has changed the perception of the Mets enormously | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 5m

On BNNY, Gary Cohen discusses the impact of the Mets getting a new owner, new team president and now trading for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco has cha...

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets still in on George Springer and are showing interest in Jackie Bradley

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 20m

The New York Mets made the statement of the year (so far) on Thursday, trading four players to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for Francisco Lindor, an All-Star shortstop, and pitcher Carlos Carrasco. Despite the considerable additions to the...

Amazin' Avenue
Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2021: Other players of note

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 43m

Twenty-five prospects not enough for you? There are plenty of other interesting players in the system.

Mets Merized
Lindor Trade: A Part Of The Mets Strategy

by: Rich Mancuso Mets Merized Online 45m

This wasn’t the signing of Trevor Bauer. The Mets did not sign George Springer. They did better Thursday acquiring a premier shortstop  and a quality starting pitcher in a six-player trade with

Mack's Mets
Metstradamus - New Kids In Town

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 54m

  By  metstradamus  |  January 7, 2021 8:02 pm Mets fans were getting just a teeny bit antsy as to the speed of the new master plan by Steve...

New York Post
Francisco Lindor trade makes Michael Kay finally lose patience with Yankees

by: Justin Terranova New York Post 1h

The Yankees’ slow offseason is starting to become a problem for Michael Kay. The YES Network play-by-play man and ESPN Radio host took the team to task on Thursday in the wake of the

