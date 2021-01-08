New York Mets
Lindor Trade: A Part Of The Mets Strategy
by: Rich Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 45m
This wasn’t the signing of Trevor Bauer. The Mets did not sign George Springer. They did better Thursday acquiring a premier shortstop and a quality starting pitcher in a six-player trade with
Mets, not Yankees, will win next World Series in New York
by: Rob Parker — Deadspin 14s
Cue Frank Sinatra.
In celebration of new Mets SP Carlos Carrasco
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 34s
Everyone is still giddy about the Mets acquiring Francisco Lindor yesterday. Since giddy isn’t a word used to describe the reaction fans have to most player acquisitions of the Mets, let’s not rain…
Gary Cohen: Mets getting Lindor, Carrasco has changed the perception of the Mets enormously | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5m
On BNNY, Gary Cohen discusses the impact of the Mets getting a new owner, new team president and now trading for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco has cha...
New York Mets still in on George Springer and are showing interest in Jackie Bradley
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 21m
The New York Mets made the statement of the year (so far) on Thursday, trading four players to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for Francisco Lindor, an All-Star shortstop, and pitcher Carlos Carrasco. Despite the considerable additions to the...
Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2021: Other players of note
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 43m
Twenty-five prospects not enough for you? There are plenty of other interesting players in the system.
Metstradamus - New Kids In Town
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 54m
By metstradamus | January 7, 2021 8:02 pm Mets fans were getting just a teeny bit antsy as to the speed of the new master plan by Steve...
Francisco Lindor trade makes Michael Kay finally lose patience with Yankees
by: Justin Terranova — New York Post 1h
The Yankees’ slow offseason is starting to become a problem for Michael Kay. The YES Network play-by-play man and ESPN Radio host took the team to task on Thursday in the wake of the
Tweets
-
RIP, Tommy Lasorda.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Boomskie: Mets restructuring under Cohen continues with Lindor deal. My latest for @Sportico. @MLB @Mets @Indians @soshnick @Grampskie https://t.co/zUKLOvawGHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Misc
-
Rest in Peace to an absolute legendSuper Fan
-
Sad day and a huge loss for #MLB and the #Dodgers. Tommy Lasorda was an icon, an institution one of the great characters and part of the fabric of the Dodgers and baseball going all the way back to his days in Brooklyn.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYNJHarper: Bauer (wearing a Mets cap, hint, hint) offers some fascinating inside stuff on Lindor, Carrasco, two guys he loved as teammates. On Lindor's leadership: After Bauer famously threw that ball over the CF wall, "he absolutely blew me up in the clubhouse. Which I deserved." https://t.co/T2qUVR3A9lBeat Writer / Columnist
