New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets | Carlos Carrasco on trade to Mets | Newsday
by: N/A — Newsday 13m
Carlos Carrasco discusses being traded to the Mets, Francisco Lindor's talent, New York's rotation and more
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Baseball Legend Tommy Lasorda Passes Away at 93
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 28m
The Dodgers tweeted on Friday afternoon that baseball legend Tommy Lasorda has passed away at the age of 93.The Hall of Famer suffered sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home on Thursday and
Hot Stove: Jared Porter | 01/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 44m
Mets general manager Jared Porter joins Hot Stove to discuss the trade that brought Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco to New York
New York Mets fans can celebrate the Francisco Lindor trade with new shirts
by: Nathan Cunningham — Fansided: Rising Apple 47m
The New York Mets pulled off a blockbuster trade yesterday, landing Francisco Lindor and ushering in a new era of Big Apple baseball. Francisco Lindor is t...
Francisco Lindor Trade Signals Mets’ New Era of ... Hope?
by: Emma Baccellieri — Sports Illustrated 50m
The term "Metsian" is about to take on an entirely different meaning, and that's a good thing for Mets fans.
Tommy Lasorda, Hall of Fame manager and Dodgers legend, dead at 93 - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 59m
Tommy Lasorda won two World Series and four pennants managing the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1976-96.
2021 Troubles Loom on the Chicago Cubs’ Horizon
by: Adam Cheek — Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h
The Chicago Cubs are staring down the barrel of a rough 2021 campaign as their rebuilding process has already begun. The Chicago Cubs are falling apart. Th...
Mets, not Yankees, will win next World Series in New York
by: Rob Parker — Deadspin 2h
Cue Frank Sinatra.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Mets hyped by Francisco Lindor trade: 'We are going to be scary' https://t.co/cYmjLThWXuBlogger / Podcaster
-
Have to say this about #Mets: they’re for real and they’re spectacular https://t.co/UjOMkmQs2U #YankeesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DanielKimW: @mikemayerMMO Dae-sung Koo later said that he didn’t know that there was a baseball in his jacket and hurt his shoulder on the slide. It was a great moment, but he was never the same pitcher after the slide.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Among 45 pitchers who have had a min. 500 changeups swung at since 2018, Carlos Carrasco owns the 6th-highest whiff rate at 39.6%. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
If you missed it amid [gestures at raging fire] yesterday, the Mets have Francisco Lindor now! Here's @_Ben_Clemens on: - Lindor's impact on NY - Why Cleveland did it + the prospects - Oh yeah, Carlos Carrasco - What would a Lindor extension look like? https://t.co/FHa4869qyTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ByRobertMurray: Steve Cohen delivered on his promise to Mets fans, and Francisco Lindor is just the beginning. The Astros are aggressively searching for bullpen help; evaluating Alex Colome’s market; agents growing frustrated with slow market; much more. https://t.co/DLkDqG2cfZBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets