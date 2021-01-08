New York Mets
The Mets’ Intriguing Third Base Conundrum
by: james schapiro — Mets Merized Online 49m
Francisco Lindor is coming to Queens, and with him comes some clarity for the Mets infield. Now that the Mets no longer need to sort out playing time for Amed Rosario and Andrés Giménez, and Rob
BreakingT releases two Francisco Lindor shirts in orange and blue
by: AA Editorial — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 23m
Lindor is a Met, and naturally, there are shirts for that.
Lindor, Carrasco Deal Brings New Energy to Mets
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 27m
Mets President Sandy Alderson and General Manager Jared Porter discuss their excitement about Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco joining the Mets.Check out...
Did Trevor Bauer tease reunion with Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco with Mets?
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 36m
Maybe Bauer would offer the Mets a small discount to reunite with Lindor and Carrasco and also take advantage of lucrative opportunities that would come with calling the country's largest sports market home for even a few years.
Carrasco more than a throw-in piece for Mets
by: Mike Petriello — MLB: Mets 36m
it will be remembered in Queens alongside "the Keith Hernandez trade," "the
Tommy Lasorda, rest in peace
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 56m
I am sad to learn about the passing of Tommy Lasorda. Tommy was one of the figures in baseball that made baseball entertaining back when it used to be entertaining. To the end of his life he was a bigger star than most of the people who pass as the “s
Tommy Lasorda, Dodger great who pitched in Brooklyn and managed in Los Angeles, dead at 93 | amNewYork
by: Robert Pozarycki — amNewYork 1h
Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, who began his major league career on the Ebbets Field mound in Brooklyn and eventually became one of
Mets hyped by Francisco Lindor trade: ‘We are going to be scary’
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 1h
It’s not just Mets fans thrilled with Thursday’s blockbuster trade. Their players are over the moon, too. During The Post’s “Amazin but True” podcast with Jake
