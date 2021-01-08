Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
56073123_thumbnail

Press release: Mets claim LHP Stephen Tarpley | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1h

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 8, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has claimed left-handed pitcher Stephen Tarpley off waivers from the Miami Marlins. Tarpley, 27, appeared in 12 games for the Marlins last season, going 2-2 with one...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

ESPN NY Mets Blog
53421856_thumbnail

Mets claim left-hander Tarpley off waivers

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 47m

Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was claimed by the New York Mets off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Friday.

Mets Merized
58299811_thumbnail

Mets Claim Stephen Tarpley Off Waivers From Miami

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 49m

The Mets announced today that they have claimed left handed reliever Stephen Tarpley off waivers from the Miami Marlins.The Marlins Designated Tarpley for Assignment on the 3rd following the s

Mack's Mets
58299613_thumbnail

Scouting Report - OF - Ryan Holgate

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 58m

  Ryan Holgate   OF           Arizona     2020 Arizona stat line - 15-G, 53-AB, .377/.459/.547, 1-HR, 7-BB     12-18-20 -   college base...

Mets Junkies
58299104_thumbnail

Mets acquire a reliever

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 1h

Mike Puma is reporting that the New York Mets have claimed left hander Stephen Tarpley off of Waivers from the Miami Marlins. Tarpley pitched in 9 innings during the shortened 2020 campaign and put…

MLB Trade Rumors
58167672_thumbnail

Mets Claim Stephen Tarpley

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 1h

The Mets have claimed left-hander Stephen Tarpley off waivers from the division-rival Marlins, Mike Puma of the New York Post &hellip;

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
The Mets Police
58298878_thumbnail

Mets claimed some pitcher named Stephen Tarpley

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Stephen Tarpley apparently has been playing Major League Baseball.  The Mets have claimed him from Miami. He had an impressive 9.00 ERA in 2020 – oh wait, higher is bad – and his career ERA is over 6 and you millennials will be upset to hear he has...

Yardbarker
58298338_thumbnail

Report: Blue Jays were runners-up in Francisco Lindor sweepstakes

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 2h

Tt sounds like the Blue Jays just missed out on the four-time All-Star.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 2m
    Stephen Tarpley’s career splits vs. LHHs: .203/.310/.284, 37.5 K%, 2.86 xFIP #Mets #LGM
    Anthony DiComo
    The Mets have claimed left-handed pitcher Stephen Tarpley off waivers from the Marlins. The former Yankee owns a 6.65 career ERA, but offers the Mets a bit more bullpen depth.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 11m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets have claimed left-handed pitcher Stephen Tarpley off waivers from the Marlins. The former Yankee owns a 6.65 career ERA, but offers the Mets a bit more bullpen depth.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Amazin' Avenue @AmazinAvenue 12m
    RT @PetitePhD: Checking in on the rest of our friends in the NL East
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 15m
    Tarpley’s breaking pitch explained👇🏼
    Matt Williams
    @TimothyRRyder Just dig into the slider conundrum. Turns out 2019 slider and 2020 curve are same pitch. Velo change caused classification confusion due to horz/vert movement. Slow slider or fast curve. Savant went curve, Brooks Baseball stick w/ slider in 2020. https://t.co/8bRdDGBRu4
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    MetsJunkies.com @MetsJunkies 16m
    Q: Need a Hand?? A: Damn it, yassssss!!!!
    Mathew Brownstein
    Among 63 lefty relievers who’ve faced a min. 200 LHHs since 2016, here’s where Brad Hand ranks: 8th in FIP (2.45) 6th in WHIP (0.86) 6th in K-BB% (28.2) He’s also more than handled himself against RHHs: 3.16 FIP, 23.8% K-BB%. #Mets #LGM https://t.co/Wzukxcyfbj
    Blog / Website
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 19m
    Among 63 lefty relievers who’ve faced a min. 200 LHHs since 2016, here’s where Brad Hand ranks: 8th in FIP (2.45) 6th in WHIP (0.86) 6th in K-BB% (28.2) He’s also more than handled himself against RHHs: 3.16 FIP, 23.8% K-BB%. #Mets #LGM
    Michael Mayer
    Both Jared Porter and Sandy Alderson specifically said today that the Mets need a left-handed reliever. Alderson mentioned Brad Hand earlier this offseason and there’s been multiple reports saying they’ve talked. He would certainly be a nice add to the Mets pen.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets