Press release: Mets claim LHP Stephen Tarpley | MLB.com
January 8, 2021
FLUSHING, N.Y., January 8, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has claimed left-handed pitcher Stephen Tarpley off waivers from the Miami Marlins. Tarpley, 27, appeared in 12 games for the Marlins last season, going 2-2 with one...
Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was claimed by the New York Mets off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Friday.
The Mets announced today that they have claimed left handed reliever Stephen Tarpley off waivers from the Miami Marlins.The Marlins Designated Tarpley for Assignment on the 3rd following the s
Ryan Holgate OF Arizona 2020 Arizona stat line - 15-G, 53-AB, .377/.459/.547, 1-HR, 7-BB 12-18-20 - college base...
Mike Puma is reporting that the New York Mets have claimed left hander Stephen Tarpley off of Waivers from the Miami Marlins. Tarpley pitched in 9 innings during the shortened 2020 campaign and put…
The Mets have claimed left-hander Stephen Tarpley off waivers from the division-rival Marlins, Mike Puma of the New York Post …
Stephen Tarpley apparently has been playing Major League Baseball. The Mets have claimed him from Miami. He had an impressive 9.00 ERA in 2020 – oh wait, higher is bad – and his career ERA is over 6 and you millennials will be upset to hear he has...
The Mets have claimed left-handed pitcher Stephen Tarpley off waivers from the Marlins. The former Yankee owns a 6.65 career ERA, but offers the Mets a bit more bullpen depth.Blogger / Podcaster
Tarpley’s breaking pitch explained👇🏼@TimothyRRyder Just dig into the slider conundrum. Turns out 2019 slider and 2020 curve are same pitch. Velo change caused classification confusion due to horz/vert movement. Slow slider or fast curve. Savant went curve, Brooks Baseball stick w/ slider in 2020. https://t.co/8bRdDGBRu4Beat Writer / Columnist
Q: Need a Hand?? A: Damn it, yassssss!!!!Among 63 lefty relievers who’ve faced a min. 200 LHHs since 2016, here’s where Brad Hand ranks: 8th in FIP (2.45) 6th in WHIP (0.86) 6th in K-BB% (28.2) He’s also more than handled himself against RHHs: 3.16 FIP, 23.8% K-BB%. #Mets #LGM https://t.co/WzukxcyfbjBlog / Website
Among 63 lefty relievers who’ve faced a min. 200 LHHs since 2016, here’s where Brad Hand ranks: 8th in FIP (2.45) 6th in WHIP (0.86) 6th in K-BB% (28.2) He’s also more than handled himself against RHHs: 3.16 FIP, 23.8% K-BB%. #Mets #LGMBoth Jared Porter and Sandy Alderson specifically said today that the Mets need a left-handed reliever. Alderson mentioned Brad Hand earlier this offseason and there’s been multiple reports saying they’ve talked. He would certainly be a nice add to the Mets pen.Blogger / Podcaster
