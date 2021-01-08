New York Mets
Mike Piazza: "Simply put, there is no one like Tommy Lasorda" - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 53m
Piazza joined the chorus saluting the Dodgers legend after his death Friday.
Sandy Alderson on Tommy Lasorda | 01/09/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Mets president Sandy Alderson joins MLB Tonight to talk about being able to work with Tommy Lasorda and possible future moves for the team
Mets make moves, Lindor and Carrasco move to NY | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 13m
Doug Williams and Andy Martino deliver a new Shea Anything podcast following a huge day for the New York Mets, who delivered Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carr...
Mets: With The Heavy Lifting Done Bradley Jr. Is A Better Fit Than Springer
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
The Mets have about $20 million before reaching the salary cap. Save that money for the trade deadline nixing Springer for Bradley Jr. now.
Mets Make Culture Change with Blockbuster Deal
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h
MLB Network weighs in on the Mets trade that brings Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco to New York.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of...
Scouting Report - RHP - Luke Albright
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
Luke Albright RHP 6-4 Kent State 12-16-20 - kent state - Kent State right hander Luke Albright was named to the top-...
Darryl Strawberry continues preaching that turnarounds can happen | Newsday
by: Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch January 8, 2021 6:41 PM — Newsday 4h
Darryl Strawberry still considers baseball "a big, important part of my life," but now it serves a different purpose. The sport and his long, eventful history in it provides a platform for his religio
Mets contracts will soon test Steve Cohen’s wallet: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 4h
Francisco Lindor brings talent and joy to the Mets. He brings five tools of baseball and 71 inches of energy. He brings two Gold Gloves, two Silver Sluggers and a chance to be bronzed in Cooperstown
This is depressing but so predictable - no other women-hosted Mets podcasts (unless we missed one - tell us if we did!)The Mets are a heavily covered team in a large market with a very active and passionate fanbase. There are at least 15 Mets podcasts out there and that is just the ones we know of. We are the only one of these shows exclusively hosted by women.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @JonHeyman: The Mets haven’t said so publicly, but the belief and expectation is that Seth Lugo will move back to the bullpen where he dominated. Lugo in fact was one of the better bullpen arms in baseball before joining the rotation.Beat Writer / Columnist
Just a friendly reminder... This GUY is a New York Met. @Lindor12BC | #LGM 😃😃😃Blogger / Podcaster
NEWS: Carlos Carrasco (@Cookie_Carrasco) will wear No. 59 for the New York Mets. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Top 10 Mets All Time Announcers #3: Tim McCarver https://t.co/dHeJaLrT8zBlogger / Podcaster
"Lindor checks every single box for what you would want in a franchise player" Hear more on what Mets fans can expect from Francisco Lindor: https://t.co/3peJSR3NJWTV / Radio Network
