Manny Machado is probably the bar.... but with this ESPN $ going down the players better be ready..... the golden goose ain't going to be golden for a while. The owners are overdoing it, but you can't lose 40% of rev and not have salaries impacted.

Mark Hale Puma canvassed agents, execs and insiders to get an estimated contract for Lindor..... https://t.co/hceW8iLVEi