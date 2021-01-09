New York Mets
Tom Brennan - Real Progress on the Mets' Pitching Front, But More Is Needed
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 3m
The Mets had quite a pitching dichotomy last season. The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly , for sure. Forgetting ERA for now, it's total runs ...
Francisco Lindor trade makes the Mets big winners this week - New York Daily News
by: Mike Lupica — NY Daily News 6m
The Mets won something this week, for the first time in a long time.
Steve Cohen puts his stamp on the latest “new Mets”
by: Charlie Hangley — Mets 360 13m
“The New Mets. The Magic is Back.” – Della Femina Travisano & Partners ad campaign, 1980 “I’m proud to be a part of the new Mets. I call it the new Mets because this organization i…
No Excuses! Lindor, Careasco, Gimenez, Lasorda
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 25m
Hey let’s talk about Actual Baseball for a change. That idiot Mets Police was talking on twitter mid-week about the Mets getting Kris Bryant. That guy is so stupid. Oh wait, at least three sources say the Mets and Cubs talked. Meanwhile, the Post...
Mets Players React To Lindor, Corrasco News
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 57m
Mets fans all over looked up from their lunches on Thursday to see the Mets making the blockbuster move we've all been waiting for. The Mets acquired Francisco Lindor and Carlos Corrasco for Andre
Why the Mets Should Avoid George Springer After Francisco Lindor Trade
by: Ben Fadden — Prime Time Sports Talk 1h
With Lindor coming to New York, Ben Fadden explains why the Mets should avoid Springer and make smaller moves to bolster their team.
Mets Morning News for January 9, 2021
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Mets reliever Jeurys Familia could go from setup man to mop-up duties
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
There's a chance we see Jeurys Familia pitching for the New York Mets in 2021 as the club's mop-up man. It’s hard to believe that Jeurys Familia was ever...
Tweets
Manny Machado is probably the bar.... but with this ESPN $ going down the players better be ready..... the golden goose ain't going to be golden for a while. The owners are overdoing it, but you can't lose 40% of rev and not have salaries impacted.Puma canvassed agents, execs and insiders to get an estimated contract for Lindor..... https://t.co/hceW8iLVEiBlogger / Podcaster
Xander Bogaerts has been just as valuable as Lindor since the start of 2018 (13.7 fWAR for Lindor to Bogey’s 13.6). Bogaerts signed a six-year, $120M contract with BOS in April 2019. not sure how Lindor gets 10/$300M in that scenarioThe Mets have never given out a $150 million contract. They will likely have to at least double that number to keep their new star long-term: https://t.co/Ndn6gHSpIK via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
JD is a good hitter... he can improve on defense... this is a good deal, but I wonder why we are so ready to throw JD Davis off the train.@MikeSilvaMedia I’d swap JD if they took Familia back. Then that makes Bryant a 1 year ~$6M player. You still have room to address other needs and if Bryant bounces back to 2019 form, you make the QO and get a draft pick. I don’t see a situation where I am just taking his 1 year ~$19MBlogger / Podcaster
Going after Bryant is fine, but the haul for a 1- year rental should be low. I would hesitate to swap JD Davis for him. Has to be a salary dump.The Mets aren’t going to trade Alvarez for the likes of one-year of Kris Bryant, even putting that together in a tweet is ridiculous.Blogger / Podcaster
You have until tomorrow night to get your order in at the discounted price. We'll order a handful of extras, but after the pre-sale window, they'll be full price. https://t.co/59YbzsQYwRSuper Fan
Colas became an MLB free agent last month. on Jan 15, he is free to sign with any MLB team that has the available international pool fundsCuban prospect Oscar Colas (22) shows off his arm in training in Dominican Republic. Although his intentions are still being a position player, Colas threw 94-96 mph with his fastball. Full video here: https://t.co/0Cd6FDtaVs https://t.co/L8KqbA7ssmBeat Writer / Columnist
