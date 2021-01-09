New York Mets
How Franciso Lindor fits into the Mets’ infield and lineup
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Lindor is one of the very best players in baseball.
Report: Nationals Sign Kyle Schwarber to One-Year Deal
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 7m
According to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, the Washington Nationals have agreed to terms with free-agent outfielder Kyle Schwarber on a one-year contract worth $10 million (Joel Sherman,
New York Mets are reportedly planning to use Seth Lugo out of the bullpen in 2021
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 8m
After shoring up their rotation with the acquisition of Carlos Carrasco, the New York Mets are reportedly planning to use Seth Lugo, who made some starts in 2020 as a last resort option during a depth crisis, in his more familiar role: the bullpen....
Who the Mets gave up in the Lindor, Carrasco trade and how it affects the team’s system
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 29m
We discuss the players who were sent to Cleveland in the deal.
Mike's Mets - Now They Really Are the New Mets
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 48m
By Mike Steffanos January 8, 2021 I was in the middle of taking Lisa to some doctors appointments yesterday when my phone started blowi...
What separates Francisco Lindor trade from last Mets blockbuster: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 55m
It was a trade. But it also was free agency. The Mets acquired Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco from the Indians in exchange for four players. But they also bought them. Cleveland’s
NY Mets: Taijuan Walker would fill out the starting rotation nicely
by: William Wetzel — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The New York Mets desperately need to fill out their rotation. Taijuan Walker is one free agent pitcher that makes a lot of sense for them to acquire. The ...
Alderson Shares Memories of Tommy Lasorda
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
Mets President Sandy Alderson shares some fun interactions he had with the great Tommy Lasorda along his baseball career. He also reacts to the team’s trade ...
Francisco Lindor trade makes the Mets big winners this week - New York Daily News
by: Mike Lupica — NY Daily News 2h
The Mets won something this week, for the first time in a long time.
