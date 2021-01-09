Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Martino: Mets And Cubs Broke Off Trade Talks For Kris Bryant

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 1h

The Mets and Cubs apparently broke off trade talks for star third baseman Kris Bryant weeks ago, according to a report from Andy Martino of SNY.Trade rumors surrounding Bryant have been swirli

Amazin' Avenue
If the Mets extend Francisco Lindor, Mets fans should be ecstatic

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 29m

The Mets have one of the best, most exciting players in baseball now—and the opportunity to make him a Met for a very long time.

Mets Merized
Opinion: Mets Won Blockbuster Trade By Addressing Three Key Areas

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 32m

The timing was seemingly perfect. While some fans were already jumping the gun and growing impatient with Steve Cohen's lack of moves, he, GM Jared Porter and the entire front office stunned the b

Mets Junkies
Mets/Cubs Bryant Trade Talks Broke off

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 34m

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the market for Kris Bryant is moving quickly. However, he mentioned the Mets interest in Bryant has “broke off” after the Lindor/Carrasco trade. This i…

Mack's Mets
Mets360 - In celebration of new Mets SP Carlos Carrasco

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 58m

  By  Brian Joura  January 8, 2021 Everyone is still giddy about the Mets acquiring  Francisco Lindor  yesterday. Since giddy isn’t a word u...

MLB Trade Rumors
NL Central Notes: Carpenter, Alvarez, Cubs, Lindor, Reds, Eckstein

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 1h

After struggling in both 2019 and 2020, Matt Carpenter has reshaped his offseason training routine in advance of what he &hellip;

Rising Apple

New York Mets: The pros and cons of a Kyle Seager trade

by: Allen Settle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

Kyle Seager's name has appeared in recent offseason New York Mets rumors. Is he worth pursuing? The New York Mets shocked the baseball world when they fina...

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets are reportedly planning to use Seth Lugo out of the bullpen in 2021

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2h

After shoring up their rotation with the acquisition of Carlos Carrasco, the New York Mets are reportedly planning to use Seth Lugo, who made some starts in 2020 as a last resort option during a depth crisis, in his more familiar role: the bullpen....

New York Post
What separates Francisco Lindor trade from last Mets blockbuster: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 3h

It was a trade. But it also was free agency. The Mets acquired Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco from the Indians in exchange for four players. But they also bought them. Cleveland’s

