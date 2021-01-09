New York Mets
If the Mets extend Francisco Lindor, Mets fans should be ecstatic
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 20m
The Mets have one of the best, most exciting players in baseball now—and the opportunity to make him a Met for a very long time.
Opinion: Mets Won Blockbuster Trade By Addressing Three Key Areas
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 22m
The timing was seemingly perfect. While some fans were already jumping the gun and growing impatient with Steve Cohen's lack of moves, he, GM Jared Porter and the entire front office stunned the b
Mets/Cubs Bryant Trade Talks Broke off
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 25m
According to Andy Martino of SNY, the market for Kris Bryant is moving quickly. However, he mentioned the Mets interest in Bryant has “broke off” after the Lindor/Carrasco trade. This i…
Mets360 - In celebration of new Mets SP Carlos Carrasco
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 49m
By Brian Joura January 8, 2021 Everyone is still giddy about the Mets acquiring Francisco Lindor yesterday. Since giddy isn’t a word u...
NL Central Notes: Carpenter, Alvarez, Cubs, Lindor, Reds, Eckstein
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
After struggling in both 2019 and 2020, Matt Carpenter has reshaped his offseason training routine in advance of what he …
New York Mets: The pros and cons of a Kyle Seager trade
by: Allen Settle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
Kyle Seager's name has appeared in recent offseason New York Mets rumors. Is he worth pursuing? The New York Mets shocked the baseball world when they fina...
New York Mets are reportedly planning to use Seth Lugo out of the bullpen in 2021
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
After shoring up their rotation with the acquisition of Carlos Carrasco, the New York Mets are reportedly planning to use Seth Lugo, who made some starts in 2020 as a last resort option during a depth crisis, in his more familiar role: the bullpen....
What separates Francisco Lindor trade from last Mets blockbuster: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 3h
It was a trade. But it also was free agency. The Mets acquired Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco from the Indians in exchange for four players. But they also bought them. Cleveland’s
What did I complain about? I merely suggested that the Mets do a cookies giveaway as Strawberry Sunday was one of the all time great promotionsWhat now, Shannon...You don't want the #Mets to have fun anymore??? Please, can u for once not complain & be so negative about anything Met-related. #LGM https://t.co/Qlv5mahNxCBlogger / Podcaster
-
If the #Mets are unable to land Brad Hand in free agency, I think Jake McGee should be a target for LH reliever. Struggled in COL in 2018+2019 but had a good 2020 for the #Dodgers despite reverse splits 2.66 ERA 1.67 FIP 6.2 H/9 0.9 HR/9 1.3 BB/9 14.6 K/9Minors
-
RT @Mets: 😂 glad you’re excited but we agree...Stick to hoops! ⚾️ 🏀 https://t.co/p7QiPoDZCBOfficial Team Account
-
Carlos Carrasco's 4-seam fastball metrics over the years: Spin rate - 2017: 2260 2018: 2353 2019: 2391 2020: 2470 Whiff rate - 2017: 14.3 2018: 15.8 2019: 19.9 2020: 26.8 xwOBA - 2017: .424 2018: .397 2019: .370 2020: .332 #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Opinion: Mets Won Blockbuster Trade By Addressing Three Key Areas https://t.co/8cWc2iigf5 #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
-
Just like Gerrit Cole is better than Jacob deGrom, huh? Maybe you should stay focused on getting your team to meet DJ LeMahieu’s asking price and then tweet.Timeline sleeping? Gleyber gonna have a better 2021 season than LindorBlogger / Podcaster
