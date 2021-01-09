Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Trade Rumors: Kris Bryant for Francisco Alvarez is a deal-breaker

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

The latest New York Mets trade rumors have them connected to Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant. The price might be catching prospect Francisco Alvarez...

Mets Merized
50943476_thumbnail

Guillorme And Davis Slated To Compete For Third Base Role

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 10m

After months of silence, the New York Mets made a gigantic splash on Thursday, acquiring shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco in exchange for infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed R

Film Room
58316065_thumbnail

Mets' nicknames reign superior | 01/09/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 29m

The Mets are the team with the best nicknames around the league, find out some stories behind the well-known monikers

Amazin' Avenue
58314250_thumbnail

If the Mets extend Francisco Lindor, Mets fans should be ecstatic

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The Mets have one of the best, most exciting players in baseball now—and the opportunity to make him a Met for a very long time.

Mets Junkies
58314152_thumbnail

Mets/Cubs Bryant Trade Talks Broke off

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 2h

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the market for Kris Bryant is moving quickly. However, he mentioned the Mets interest in Bryant has “broke off” after the Lindor/Carrasco trade. This i…

Mack's Mets
58313648_thumbnail

Mets360 - In celebration of new Mets SP Carlos Carrasco

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

  By  Brian Joura  January 8, 2021 Everyone is still giddy about the Mets acquiring  Francisco Lindor  yesterday. Since giddy isn’t a word u...

MLB Trade Rumors
58313176_thumbnail

NL Central Notes: Carpenter, Alvarez, Cubs, Lindor, Reds, Eckstein

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 3h

After struggling in both 2019 and 2020, Matt Carpenter has reshaped his offseason training routine in advance of what he &hellip;

Empire Sports Media
53826278_thumbnail

New York Mets are reportedly planning to use Seth Lugo out of the bullpen in 2021

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 4h

After shoring up their rotation with the acquisition of Carlos Carrasco, the New York Mets are reportedly planning to use Seth Lugo, who made some starts in 2020 as a last resort option during a depth crisis, in his more familiar role: the bullpen....

