Guillorme And Davis Slated To Compete For Third Base Role
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 9m
After months of silence, the New York Mets made a gigantic splash on Thursday, acquiring shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco in exchange for infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed R
Mets' nicknames reign superior | 01/09/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 28m
The Mets are the team with the best nicknames around the league, find out some stories behind the well-known monikers
Mets Trade Rumors: Kris Bryant for Francisco Alvarez is a deal-breaker
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The latest New York Mets trade rumors have them connected to Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant. The price might be catching prospect Francisco Alvarez...
If the Mets extend Francisco Lindor, Mets fans should be ecstatic
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The Mets have one of the best, most exciting players in baseball now—and the opportunity to make him a Met for a very long time.
Mets/Cubs Bryant Trade Talks Broke off
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
According to Andy Martino of SNY, the market for Kris Bryant is moving quickly. However, he mentioned the Mets interest in Bryant has “broke off” after the Lindor/Carrasco trade. This i…
Mets360 - In celebration of new Mets SP Carlos Carrasco
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
By Brian Joura January 8, 2021 Everyone is still giddy about the Mets acquiring Francisco Lindor yesterday. Since giddy isn’t a word u...
NL Central Notes: Carpenter, Alvarez, Cubs, Lindor, Reds, Eckstein
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
After struggling in both 2019 and 2020, Matt Carpenter has reshaped his offseason training routine in advance of what he …
New York Mets are reportedly planning to use Seth Lugo out of the bullpen in 2021
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 4h
After shoring up their rotation with the acquisition of Carlos Carrasco, the New York Mets are reportedly planning to use Seth Lugo, who made some starts in 2020 as a last resort option during a depth crisis, in his more familiar role: the bullpen....
