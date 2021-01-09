New York Mets
MLB News: Padres Working On Extension With Fernando Tatis
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 1h
The Padres are working on signing star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to a long-term extension, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.The exact details are not known yet, but it is said to be wi
Francisco Lindor embraces Mets history in first sign of his excitement
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 1h
Francisco Lindor appears ready to embrace his place in Mets history. The All-Star shortstop, who was acquired by the Amazin’s from the Indians, along with pitcher Carlos Carrasco, on Thursday,
McCann joins MLB Network’s Hot Stove
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
James McCann joins MLB Network’s Hot Stove to discuss his excitement for the upcoming 2021 season.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of vi...
Scouting Report - SS - Ryan Spikes
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
Ryan Spikes SS 11-11-20 - Prospects Live Top 300 Prospect List - 67. Ryan Spikes - SS/RHP Bio: Height: 5-9 Weight: 180 lbs ...
Consistent Carlos Carrasco gives Mets another solid starter | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated January 9, 2021 5:24 PM — Newsday 4h
Carlos Carrasco returned to baseball on Sept. 1, 2019. As the cancer survivor took the mound, players left the Rays' dugout at Tropicana Field to give the Cleveland righthander a standing ovation. Rep
Mets’ Francisco Lindor move can join pantheon of New York sports’ top trades
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 5h
We have no way of knowing, this moment, if the Francisco Lindor trade will put the Mets over the top, or even if it will make them as good as the Braves in their own division. That’s still the
Who Are The Mets Untouchable Prospects? (Video)
by: frankdcaggino — Mets Junkies 5h
Why Kyle Schwarber Signing Could Backfire On Washington Nationals
by: Dan Schlossberg — Forbes 6h
Kyle Schwarber, a good-hit, no-field outfielder who helped the 2016 Cubs win the World Series, has signed a one-year, $10 million deal in a gamble by the Washington Nationals.
