Morning Briefing: Lindor, Carrasco Excited To Join Mets
by: Marissa Credle — Mets Merized Online 3h
Good Morning, Mets fans!Latest Mets NewsShortstop Francisco Lindor expressed his excitement on becoming a Met via his Instagram.Pitcher Carlos Carrasco shared a heartfelt mes
Lindor’s Mind Blowing Defensive Stats
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 10m
Tom Verducci of MLB Network breaks down how insanely good of a defender Francisco Lindor is. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos,...
MMO Trade Profile: Kris Bryant, 3B
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 42m
Kris BryantBats/Throws: R/RDate of Birth: 1/4/1992Traditional Stats: .206/.293/.351, 147 PAs, 4 HRs, 11 RBI, 40 K, 12 BBAdvanced Stats: .285 wOBA, 76 wRC+, 0.4 bWAREither the Mets
Mets Morning News for January 10, 2021
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 42m
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 53m
Good morning. 1-7-21 - CUBBIES CRIB - Irving Carter , RHP, Calvary Christian The willingness to lean into a starting pitcher ...
Let’s order some pizza
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Brian sent over this pizza menu. If you’re on your way to a Trump Rally, like the one Mike attended in August, you might want to pick up the Mike Piazza Pizza with Meatball, Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni and Mozzarella. I’m sure the insurrectionists...
New York Mets should sign Corey Kluber using this simple trick
by: Richard Heaton — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The New York Mets acquired Carlos Carrasco from the Cleveland Indians on Thursday, but their hunt for the best rotation does not end there. Corey Kluber ne...
Free Agent Target: Jake McGee
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 3h
First of all, I want to thank my buddy Rey Correa for mentioning this target after my latest “Free Agent Target” (Sean Doolittle) article. Rey mentioned that Jake McGee had a terrific bounce back s…
Dan Napolean: Mid Sixties Mets Outfielder (1965-1966)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 10h
Daniel Napoleon was born January 11, 1942 in Claysburg, Pennsylvania. The five foot eleven right handed hitter, was raised outside of Sou...
Francisco Alvarez is a high price for Kris Bryant #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/R9RNN4SEjmBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SNYtv: "They added a superstar shortstop. They added a true No. 2 to slot in behind Jacob deGrom. They kept all of their most highly-regarded prospects while making the trade" The Mets' deal for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco is a steal (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/bAAtiaIajU https://t.co/EbIDCzv0h6Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SNYtv: What impact does trading for Francisco Lindor & Carlos Carrasco have on centerfield, the bullpen & third base for the Mets? (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/bOroBsG8TQ https://t.co/Ko7zzauBDPBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Mets: In 1992, Tom Terrific received 98.84% of the vote and became the first Met to be elected into the @baseballhall. 🧡💙 https://t.co/amWfY6TNb1Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SNYtv: One rival executive on the Mets' Lindor-Carrasco trade: "To me it’s the kind of thing the Yankees have done forever. The Mets took advantage of a small-market team in a difficult financial climate" (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/4Gajnktv4N https://t.co/leYAnhrtJhBlogger / Podcaster
Francisco Lindor is a personality. I just rewatched his first major league hit on June 14, 2015 where he tripped rounding first base & promptly stood up & blamed Miguel Cabrera for interference. @Mets #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
