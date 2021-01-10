New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Francisco Lindor set for big Mets introduction
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 1h
Francisco Lindor will be introduced as a Met at 11 a.m. on Monday, new owner Steve Cohen said Sunday on Twitter, with Carlos Carrasco’s introduction coming on Tuesday. Lindor and Carrasco
More Recent New York Mets Articles
MLB rumors: Yankees tap into free agent market to add bullpen depth - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 42s
The Yankees have yet to make a major offseason move yet, but they’ve signed or traded for 12 players with Major League experience counting their latest addition.
New Mets Pitcher Carlos Carrasco Is Easy to Root For
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 37m
The New York Mets made headlines on Thursday as they acquired one of the most talented young stars in baseball today in Francisco Lindor.The blockbuster deal gives the Mets a new face of the f
Mets’ Steve Cohen weighs in on politics with tongue-in-cheek tweet - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 44m
Steve Cohen has given money to Democrats and Republicans that he's backed.
Mets360 - What the Mets’ 2021 offense might do compared to previous years
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 49m
By Brian Joura January 10, 2021 Everyone is excited for the offense that the Mets will feature in 2021. They already had a strong core a...
With future uncertain at third base, JD Davis excited for Francisco Lindor's Mets arrival | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 58m
New York Mets third baseman JD Davis found out that he'd be getting a new teammate just like everyone else.
Mets taking wait-and-see approach with George Springer after Lindor, Carrasco blockbuster | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 1h
The celebrations are still ongoing after the New York Mets acquired star shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the Cleveland
Those Shiny New Mets and the Road Ahead
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2h
When Steve Cohen's purchase of the New York Mets went through, he was joined by new team president Sandy Alderson in a news conference where...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
A standing ovation for Brodie Van Wagenen. Couldn't be me!Blogger / Podcaster
-
“This is a big opportunity for me.” @Cookie_Carrasco is excited about his future in New York.Official Team Account
-
RT @Mets: .@JDDavis26 is excited about the addition of @Lindor12BC to the clubhouse. #LGMMinors
-
RT @Mets: .@Lindor12BC is ready to make his impact on the franchise. #LGM (📸 via Francisco Lindor’s Instagram)Minors
-
I understand that there are financial and logistical considerations to playing as many games as possible, plus we all want the games to begin, but when does an abundance of caution become a moot redundancy? Might be time to put the brakes on.Dallas, Pittsburgh, Columbus...and now Vancouver....practice cancelled because of COVID concerns...“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19."TV / Radio Personality
-
This looks like a travel to me no?Hakeem Olajuwon's impeccable footwork 🌪️ https://t.co/oQFdKqzIG0Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets