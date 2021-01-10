New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steve Cohen tweets the news: Francisco Lindor's Mets introductory news conference on Monday | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated January 10, 2021 4:02 PM — Newsday 44m
Mets owner Steve Cohen continues to break news on his Twitter feed. On Sunday, Cohen announced that the Mets will hold introductory Zoom news conferences for their two new acquisitions early this week
More Recent New York Mets Articles
MLB rumors: Yankees tap into free agent market to add bullpen depth - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The Yankees have yet to make a major offseason move yet, but they’ve signed or traded for 12 players with Major League experience counting their latest addition.
New Mets Pitcher Carlos Carrasco Is Easy to Root For
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 3h
The New York Mets made headlines on Thursday as they acquired one of the most talented young stars in baseball today in Francisco Lindor.The blockbuster deal gives the Mets a new face of the f
Mets’ Steve Cohen weighs in on politics with tongue-in-cheek tweet - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3h
Steve Cohen has given money to Democrats and Republicans that he's backed.
Mets360 - What the Mets’ 2021 offense might do compared to previous years
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
By Brian Joura January 10, 2021 Everyone is excited for the offense that the Mets will feature in 2021. They already had a strong core a...
Francisco Lindor set for big Mets introduction
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 3h
Francisco Lindor will be introduced as a Met at 11 a.m. on Monday, new owner Steve Cohen said Sunday on Twitter, with Carlos Carrasco’s introduction coming on Tuesday. Lindor and Carrasco
Mets taking wait-and-see approach with George Springer after Lindor, Carrasco blockbuster | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 4h
The celebrations are still ongoing after the New York Mets acquired star shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the Cleveland
Those Shiny New Mets and the Road Ahead
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 4h
When Steve Cohen's purchase of the New York Mets went through, he was joined by new team president Sandy Alderson in a news conference where...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Also, Kirk Nieuwenhuis played high school football.DID YOU GUYS KNOW TAYSOM HILL WAS ONCE A GREEN BAY PACKER sorry couldn’t resistBlogger / Podcaster
-
Retweet (not endorsement)I need Adam Rubin to give me a retweet so I can get some Mets fans to follow me here and have a fun 2021 seasonBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Nickelodeon broadcast won’t be complete without a Jamie Lynn Spears / Drake Bell / Miranda Cosgrove halftime showBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Watching NFL playoffs this weekend has to give #MLB increased confidence in having some percentage of fans in the ballparks come spring training and regular season.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @OfficialMLBRFC: Ever want to learn the value of keeping baseball lifers around? Great column on Jerry Narron that touches on many angles. #Mets #Yankees #MLB #ThurmanMunson https://t.co/xl0EBmWA2XBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MikeSteffanos: Our latest on Mike's Mets is: Those Shiny New Mets and the Road Ahead The hard work is only beginning for the dramatically improved Mets https://t.co/jRTgAMjftX #Mets #LGM https://t.co/tHgATGlJbnBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets