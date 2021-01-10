New York Mets
Francisco Lindor can be New York’s next icon: ‘That type of guy’
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 39m
A switch-hitting Mets shortstop with impossible-to-miss enthusiasm and a five-borough smile. “I know Francisco,” Jose Reyes wrote in a text message. “He’s a tremendous ballplayer and a good
Scouting Report - LHP - Cole Wagner
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3m
Cole Wagner LHP 6-1 210 Red Land HS PG - Cole Wagner is a 2021 1B/LHP with a 6-1 210 lb. frame from ...
MLB Hot Stove: Mets and Padres are making baseball fun again
by: Lucas Friedman — Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h
The MLB Hot Stove is finally heating up, and the Mets and the Padres are doing their best to return baseball to its former glory. The MLB offseason got off...
Mets: Exciting Proactive Have It All Over The Listless Ho-Hum Yankees
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
The Mets have it over the Yankees this offseason and the gap between the two franchises will only get wider as on the fence fans choose sides
Steve Cohen tweets the news: Francisco Lindor's Mets introductory news conference on Monday | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated January 10, 2021 4:02 PM — Newsday 3h
Mets owner Steve Cohen continues to break news on his Twitter feed. On Sunday, Cohen announced that the Mets will hold introductory Zoom news conferences for their two new acquisitions early this week
MLB rumors: Yankees tap into free agent market to add bullpen depth - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4h
The Yankees have yet to make a major offseason move yet, but they’ve signed or traded for 12 players with Major League experience counting their latest addition.
New Mets Pitcher Carlos Carrasco Is Easy to Root For
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 5h
The New York Mets made headlines on Thursday as they acquired one of the most talented young stars in baseball today in Francisco Lindor.The blockbuster deal gives the Mets a new face of the f
Mets’ Steve Cohen weighs in on politics with tongue-in-cheek tweet - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 5h
Steve Cohen has given money to Democrats and Republicans that he's backed.
Tweets
-
Lindor on Monday, Carrasco on Tuesday. Any reason to reschedule my Wednesday dentist appointment?Carrasco on Tues 11am PresserBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ThereItIsJake: @Metstradamus I would NOT deal Diaz for Bryant. And stop acting like we are buddies, just because we talk all the time and hang out when I'm back east and go to games together. Oh wait. I guess we are pals. WORLD SERIES DOMINATION! #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Lmao Trubisky is winning the voting MVP for the Nickelodeon game Kids are trolls tooMinors
-
For your announcer scorebooks, with Noah Eagle doing the Nickelodeon broadcast, former Mets radio man, Josh Lewin, had the call on Clippers radio.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Padres and #Mets are doing their part to make the offseason fun again. (via @lukefriedman38) https://t.co/5M7Coiero6Blog / Website
-
"My phone started going off the hook because everybody was super excited" JD Davis says Francisco Lindor is going to "fit really well" on the Mets https://t.co/Ji1s0RZdIiTV / Radio Network
