New York Mets

New York Post
Francisco Lindor can be New York’s next icon: ‘That type of guy’

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 39m

A switch-hitting Mets shortstop with impossible-to-miss enthusiasm and a five-borough smile. “I know Francisco,” Jose Reyes wrote in a text message. “He’s a tremendous ballplayer and a good

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - LHP - Cole Wagner

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3m

  Cole Wagner   LHP          6-1          210          Red Land HS       PG  -   Cole Wagner is a 2021 1B/LHP with a 6-1 210 lb. frame from ...

Call To The Pen

MLB Hot Stove: Mets and Padres are making baseball fun again

by: Lucas Friedman Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h

The MLB Hot Stove is finally heating up, and the Mets and the Padres are doing their best to return baseball to its former glory. The MLB offseason got off...

Reflections On Baseball
Mets: Exciting Proactive Have It All Over The Listless Ho-Hum Yankees

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2h

The Mets have it over the Yankees this offseason and the gap between the two franchises will only get wider as on the fence fans choose sides

Newsday
Steve Cohen tweets the news: Francisco Lindor's Mets introductory news conference on Monday | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated January 10, 2021 4:02 PM Newsday 3h

Mets owner Steve Cohen continues to break news on his Twitter feed. On Sunday, Cohen announced that the Mets will hold introductory Zoom news conferences for their two new acquisitions early this week

nj.com
MLB rumors: Yankees tap into free agent market to add bullpen depth - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4h

The Yankees have yet to make a major offseason move yet, but they’ve signed or traded for 12 players with Major League experience counting their latest addition.

Mets Merized
New Mets Pitcher Carlos Carrasco Is Easy to Root For

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 5h

The New York Mets made headlines on Thursday as they acquired one of the most talented young stars in baseball today in Francisco Lindor.The blockbuster deal gives the Mets a new face of the f

nj.com
Mets’ Steve Cohen weighs in on politics with tongue-in-cheek tweet - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5h

Steve Cohen has given money to Democrats and Republicans that he's backed.

