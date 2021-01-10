Thanks, Doug. Working with Ralph was one of the greatest thrills and highlights of my career. Just knowing him and calling him a friend was even better. Dinner with Ralph, talking baseball and hearing his life’s stories was an absolute gift. I’ve never heard a bad word about him.

Doug Barclay celeBRADtion @HowieRose @ OrelHershiser I feel so lucky that these were the first games that I really started seriously watching. The great @ HowieRose really got the best out of Ralph Kiner. It made me want to learn more about the game, the team, and the player Ralph was.