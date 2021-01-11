New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pleasant Good Evening Podcast Episode 19: Lindor is a Met, Now What?
by: Sam Lebowitz — Mets Merized Online 6m
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6fRgBP34IcHnaJKv8Jpew2?si=CQPV-savT46rvBb-JGFtwQYou weren't dreaming, Mets fans. The Mets really did acquire Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco from the Indians
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Cookie to meet media on Tuesday, 1 p.m.
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 17m
Francisco Lindor got his time with the New York media, now it's Carlos Carrasco's turn. Carrasco, who was acquired from Cleveland on Thursday along with Lindor in exchange for Andrés Giménez, Amed Rosario, Isaiah Greene and Josh Wolf, will have a...
The best moments from Francisco Lindor's introductory video conference, excited to be a Met | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 55m
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is excited to be a part of the New York Mets organization and help the team reach the ultimate goal of winning a World Series...
Mets360 - Mets Minors: Farewell to Andres Gimenez and Mets prospects
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
By David Groveman January 11, 2021 As everyone knows by now, the Mets traded four players to Cleveland for Francisco Lindor and Carlo...
Francisco Lindor sets deadline for Mets contract talks
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
Francisco Lindor’s “day by day” approach to life keeps him tethered to the present, but he admits his mind has drifted this offseason to his potential free agency. But the Mets’ star
Mets to approach Francisco Lindor on long-term deal in 'next few weeks'
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1h
Lindor has already spoken with Alderson, Cohen and general manager Jared Porter and added that he's open to signing an extension with the Mets but only before or after the campaign.
Mets Need To Extend More Than Francisco Lindor
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
Now that Francisco Lindor is a member of the New York Mets, the team now has to try to find a way to sign the 27 year old superstar to a contract extension. This is the move the Los Angeles Dodgers…
Mets: Lindor was all smiles during introductory conference, wants to ‘achieve the ultimate goal’
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets welcomed their new star shortstop on Monday, after they held an introductory press conference for Francisco Lindor. Last week, the Mets made a statement by trading four players - shortstops Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario plus two...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
He knows the mets are in the NL right?"I'm looking forward to playing against the Yankees. Hopefully we come on top and see how the city turns into blue and orange." -Francisco Lindor https://t.co/QlQj5xabsMStreamer / Youtuber
-
Welcome to your new home, @Lindor12BC. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
Did your team survive @NFL Wildcard Weekend 🏈? Who do you think will advance next weekend to the AFC & NFC Championships? @Chiefs or @Browns @BuffaloBills or @Ravens @packers or @RamsNFL @Saints or @Buccaneers Let us know who you want to see survive and move on!Minors
-
Given the choice I'd rather lose out on Springer-sign Conforto long term as well as Lindor and go for a defensive option in CF--like a platoon of Jackie Bradley Jr. and Marisnick for instanceBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Opening Day is set to hit Citi Field on April 8th. Is this the start to the Tom Seaver statue? https://t.co/qeWWXrdTOWSuper Fan
-
The #Mets acquired @Lindor12BC, so I did the same. One of his rookie cards anyway. (Cc @Topps)...Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets