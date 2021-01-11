Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Big League Stew
58361115_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor dons his Mets cap, and signals an openness to wearing it for a while

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2h

Francisco Lindor's first comments since joining the New York Mets in a blockbuster trade showed he is open to signing a long-term extension with the team.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

The New York Times
58363613_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor Talks Mets, Pizza and Contract Extensions

by: David Waldstein NY Times 2m

In a news conference following his trade from Cleveland, the star shortstop showed enthusiasm for his new team and his new city.

Mets Merized
58363194_thumbnail

Opinion: Jackie Bradley Jr. Isn’t A Perfect Fit for Mets

by: james schapiro Mets Merized Online 22m

Would you order Doritos at a fine French restaurant?  That’s a loaded question, isn’t it? Would a fine French restaurant even serve Doritos? If it did, would it still be fine? For one, Dorito

Mack's Mets
58362745_thumbnail

Scouting Report - LHP - Christian Lothes

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 37m

  Christian Lothes   LHP 6-2 220 UNC-Charlotte     2020 UNC-Charlotte stats - 1-app, 0-0, 0.00, 2.2-IP, 3-K   11-11-20 - Prospec...

CBS Sports

Samson: Why Mets and Francisco Lindor won't have trouble agreeing to long-term deal - CBSSports.com

by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Jan 11, 2021 at 4:20 pm ET1 min read CBS Sports 1h

David Samson weighed in on Lindor's contract status as he begins his tenure as a Met

Film Room
58361554_thumbnail

Sam McWilliams on Rookie Program | 01/11/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Sam McWilliams talks with Mike Rosenbaum about getting to participate at the Rookie Program, signing with the Mets and more

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Reflections On Baseball
58361470_thumbnail

Mets: How Is It That Dominic Smith Escaped From The Indians Trade?

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 1h

Mets GM Jared Porter should be arrested for petit larceny by Cleveland fans. How is it Dominic Smith is still A Met and not with the Indians?

SNY Mets

Where is the best place in the Mets’ lineup for Francisco Lindor? | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

SNY’s Todd Zeile and Anthony Recker discuss where in the Mets lineup SS Francisco Lindor will fit best.Subscribe to get the latest from SNY here: https://on....

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets