Samson: Why Mets and Francisco Lindor won't have trouble agreeing to long-term deal - CBSSports.com
by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Jan 11, 2021 at 4:20 pm ET1 min read — CBS Sports 1h
David Samson weighed in on Lindor's contract status as he begins his tenure as a Met
Francisco Lindor Talks Mets, Pizza and Contract Extensions
by: David Waldstein — NY Times 2m
In a news conference following his trade from Cleveland, the star shortstop showed enthusiasm for his new team and his new city.
Opinion: Jackie Bradley Jr. Isn’t A Perfect Fit for Mets
by: james schapiro — Mets Merized Online 22m
Would you order Doritos at a fine French restaurant? That’s a loaded question, isn’t it? Would a fine French restaurant even serve Doritos? If it did, would it still be fine? For one, Dorito
Scouting Report - LHP - Christian Lothes
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 37m
Christian Lothes LHP 6-2 220 UNC-Charlotte 2020 UNC-Charlotte stats - 1-app, 0-0, 0.00, 2.2-IP, 3-K 11-11-20 - Prospec...
Sam McWilliams on Rookie Program | 01/11/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Sam McWilliams talks with Mike Rosenbaum about getting to participate at the Rookie Program, signing with the Mets and more
Mets: How Is It That Dominic Smith Escaped From The Indians Trade?
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
Mets GM Jared Porter should be arrested for petit larceny by Cleveland fans. How is it Dominic Smith is still A Met and not with the Indians?
Francisco Lindor dons his Mets cap, and signals an openness to wearing it for a while
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2h
Francisco Lindor's first comments since joining the New York Mets in a blockbuster trade showed he is open to signing a long-term extension with the team.
Where is the best place in the Mets’ lineup for Francisco Lindor? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
SNY’s Todd Zeile and Anthony Recker discuss where in the Mets lineup SS Francisco Lindor will fit best.Subscribe to get the latest from SNY here: https://on....
