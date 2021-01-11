Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Top 10 Remaining Free Agents

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 1h

The Major League Baseball offseason opened over two months ago, though free agency has moved at a snail's pace to &hellip;

Faith and Fear in Flushing
Zooming in on Mr. Smile

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 38m

Its a world that could use Francisco Lindor, a guy called Mr. Smile. Its a world that could use a reason to smile. He sat behind a desk in his home and wore a Mets cap.

Mets Junkies
How Good Can The Mets Be?

by: sflannery Mets Junkies 44m

A Whirlwind of Emotion In my most recent piece written about James McCann, I referenced the eventual emotions that later accompany big acquisitions like “anger” and “frustration&#…

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - CF - Cade Fergus

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  Cade Fergus   CF    6-3    195    George Washington University     2020 GW stat line - 52-AB, .192/.300/.308, 1-HR     College Baseball Da...

Mike's Mets
On Extending Lindor and Sustaining Success

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 2h

Now that the Mets have Francisco Lindor on their roster, the next big question is how they go about trying to keep him past this season. I t...

The New York Times
Francisco Lindor Talks Mets, Pizza and Contract Extensions

by: David Waldstein NY Times 3h

In a news conference following his trade from Cleveland, the star shortstop showed enthusiasm for his new team and his new city.

Mets Merized
Opinion: Jackie Bradley Jr. Isn’t A Perfect Fit for Mets

by: james schapiro Mets Merized Online 3h

Would you order Doritos at a fine French restaurant?  That’s a loaded question, isn’t it? Would a fine French restaurant even serve Doritos? If it did, would it still be fine? For one, Dorito

CBS Sports

Samson: Why Mets and Francisco Lindor won't have trouble agreeing to long-term deal - CBSSports.com

by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Jan 11, 2021 at 4:20 pm ET1 min read CBS Sports 4h

David Samson weighed in on Lindor's contract status as he begins his tenure as a Met

