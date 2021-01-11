New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Scouting Report - CF - Cade Fergus
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Cade Fergus CF 6-3 195 George Washington University 2020 GW stat line - 52-AB, .192/.300/.308, 1-HR College Baseball Da...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Zooming in on Mr. Smile
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 38m
Its a world that could use Francisco Lindor, a guy called Mr. Smile. Its a world that could use a reason to smile. He sat behind a desk in his home and wore a Mets cap.
How Good Can The Mets Be?
by: sflannery — Mets Junkies 44m
A Whirlwind of Emotion In my most recent piece written about James McCann, I referenced the eventual emotions that later accompany big acquisitions like “anger” and “frustration&#…
Top 10 Remaining Free Agents
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Major League Baseball offseason opened over two months ago, though free agency has moved at a snail's pace to …
On Extending Lindor and Sustaining Success
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2h
Now that the Mets have Francisco Lindor on their roster, the next big question is how they go about trying to keep him past this season. I t...
Francisco Lindor Talks Mets, Pizza and Contract Extensions
by: David Waldstein — NY Times 3h
In a news conference following his trade from Cleveland, the star shortstop showed enthusiasm for his new team and his new city.
Opinion: Jackie Bradley Jr. Isn’t A Perfect Fit for Mets
by: james schapiro — Mets Merized Online 3h
Would you order Doritos at a fine French restaurant? That’s a loaded question, isn’t it? Would a fine French restaurant even serve Doritos? If it did, would it still be fine? For one, Dorito
Samson: Why Mets and Francisco Lindor won't have trouble agreeing to long-term deal - CBSSports.com
by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Jan 11, 2021 at 4:20 pm ET1 min read — CBS Sports 4h
David Samson weighed in on Lindor's contract status as he begins his tenure as a Met
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Mickey Callaway: Carlos Carrasco can be No. 1 caliber starter for Mets https://t.co/36FMxQbHNpBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SeanFlannery13: @ernestdove @MetsJunkies I can’t see that it fits almost perfectly that Matz will pitch until Noah is healthy and if by some miracle the rest of the rotation is healthy than he probably gets bumped to a multi inning role in the BP. He’ll inevitably be used to spell Noah who will be babied post TJSBlog / Website
-
RT @ernestdove: @SeanFlannery13 @MetsJunkies I'm still trying to figure out Mets plans and expectations for Matz and Noah. This is a damn good team already though.Blog / Website
-
Doesn’t seem to be a DH. Mets should trade Pete Alonso as he is a spare part.Rob Manfred: MLB teams should plan for spring training to start on time, full 162-game season to be played https://t.co/MCH7NB88CTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DPLennon: Francisco Lindor and #Mets found each other at the perfect time. Both need to make sure this relationship lasts as long as possible. https://t.co/SauqJSlfVtBeat Writer / Columnist
-
*cuts off sweatshirt sleeves*Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets