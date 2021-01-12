New York Mets
MLB News: White Sox Sign Liam Hendriks
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 3h
The top free agent reliever is off the board.The Chicago White Sox have signed Liam Hendriks to a four-year, $54 millon deal. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was the first to report the deal.Je
Lindor Makes A Young Fan’s Dreams Come True
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 45m
Francisco Lindor doesn't only hit home runs on the field -- he hit a big-time one on Monday when he made a six-year-old fan's dream come true.The Mets acquired Lindor along with pitcher Carlos
MLB: Commissioner tells teams to plan for spring training to start on time and a full 162-game season
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 51m
Too much ink has been spilled in the last eight or nine months explaining how MLB and the players association, together with the COVID-19 pandemic, managed to cut the regular season calendar to 60 games in 2020. For weeks, even months, they couldn't...
No DH? Mets should trade Pete Alonso
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Player A was .316 10 and 42 in 2020 at age 25. I know you millennials don’t like the traditional numbers so I will use your fancy WAR stat – Player A had a WAR of 1.9. You guys also like to add numbers together to get big numbers and call it OPS.
Now More Than Ever, Francisco Lindor-Esque Deals Expose Cracks In MLB’s Foundation
by: Tony Blengino — Forbes 1h
"Tanking" may have its benefits, but the trades of Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts the past two offseasons highlight some of MLB's structural problems.
Mets Morning News for January 12, 2021
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Lindor Surprises Young Fan
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
Carmelo Rios, a huge Mets fan, got a surprise from his favorite player: Francisco Lindor surprised him with a video call after Lindor saw Rios’ emotional rea...
Mets: What will it take to reach a mega-extension with Francisco Lindor?
by: Allen Settle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
How much will it cost the New York Mets to extend Francisco Lindor? The New York Mets emphatically announced their presence as a serious postseason contend...
How is the Mets new shortstop Francisco Lindor adjusting to New York? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Francisco Lindor met the media today, and the BNNY guys react to what was said by the new shortstop for the New York Mets. They talk about how the superstar...
