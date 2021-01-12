Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
57446056_thumbnail

Ex-Yankee says DJ LeMahieu should seek offers from other MLB teams - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

Many believe DJ LeMahieu will remain with the New York Yankees. But he should still shop around, a former Yankees catcher says.

Mets Merized
58353964_thumbnail

Lindor Makes A Young Fan’s Dreams Come True

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 45m

Francisco Lindor doesn't only hit home runs on the field -- he hit a big-time one on Monday when he made a six-year-old fan's dream come true.The Mets acquired Lindor along with pitcher Carlos

Empire Sports Media
57194954_thumbnail

MLB: Commissioner tells teams to plan for spring training to start on time and a full 162-game season

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 51m

Too much ink has been spilled in the last eight or nine months explaining how MLB and the players association, together with the COVID-19 pandemic, managed to cut the regular season calendar to 60 games in 2020. For weeks, even months, they couldn't...

The Mets Police
54676847_thumbnail

No DH? Mets should trade Pete Alonso

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Player A was .316 10 and 42 in 2020 at age 25.   I know you millennials don’t like the traditional numbers so I will use your fancy WAR stat – Player A had a WAR of 1.9.  You guys also like to add numbers together to get big numbers and call it OPS.  

Forbes

Now More Than Ever, Francisco Lindor-Esque Deals Expose Cracks In MLB’s Foundation

by: Tony Blengino Forbes 1h

"Tanking" may have its benefits, but the trades of Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts the past two offseasons highlight some of MLB's structural problems.

Amazin' Avenue
58374608_thumbnail

Mets Morning News for January 12, 2021

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Lindor Surprises Young Fan

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h

Carmelo Rios, a huge Mets fan, got a surprise from his favorite player: Francisco Lindor surprised him with a video call after Lindor saw Rios’ emotional rea...

Rising Apple

Mets: What will it take to reach a mega-extension with Francisco Lindor?

by: Allen Settle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

How much will it cost the New York Mets to extend Francisco Lindor? The New York Mets emphatically announced their presence as a serious postseason contend...

SNY Mets

How is the Mets new shortstop Francisco Lindor adjusting to New York? | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Francisco Lindor met the media today, and the BNNY guys react to what was said by the new shortstop for the New York Mets. They talk about how the superstar...

