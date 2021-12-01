New York Mets
Caros Carrasco on joining the Mets | Newsday
by: N/A — Newsday 1h
Carlos Carrasco talks about joining the Mets and his excitement to pitch in their rotation
Scouting Report - LHP - Ricky Tiedermann
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 16m
Ricky Tiedermann LHP Long Beach C.C. @TiedemannRicky 12-6-20 - Baseball Census @BaseballCensus Ricky Tiedem...
Carrasco: Mets primed for playoffs, World Series
by: Associated Press — ESPN 38m
Pitcher Carlos Carrasco, acquired by the Mets in a trade with Cleveland last week, said during a Tuesday news conference that he got a welcome call from new owner Steven Cohen and expects the Mets to be a postseason contender.
Carlos Carrasco ready to help Mets back to the World Series - New York Daily News
by: Daily News Sports Desk — NY Daily News 40m
A smiling Carlos Carrasco is already talking about his new team and the World Series.
Mets' Citi Field to Be Used as COVID-19 Vaccination Site, Bill de Blasio Says
by: Jenna Ciccotelli — Bleacher Report 49m
Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets , will see its biggest crowds since the 2019 MLB season starting Jan. 25...
New York Mets | Carrasco on joining the Mets | Newsday
by: N/A — Newsday 51m
'We're going to do it, we're going to make it': Carlos Carrasco ready for World Series hunt with Mets | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
The biggest believer of the New York Mets might very well be their newest member.
Carlos Carrasco Ready To Start New Chapter With Mets
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2h
Carlos Carrasco was introduced to the media on Tuesday afternoon after being acquired by the Mets along with Francisco Lindor last week.The right-hander touched on a variety of topics at the p
Carrasco on joining the Mets | 01/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
