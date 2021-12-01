Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN
58386384_thumbnail

Carrasco: Mets primed for playoffs, World Series

by: Associated Press ESPN 38m

Pitcher Carlos Carrasco, acquired by the Mets in a trade with Cleveland last week, said during a Tuesday news conference that he got a welcome call from new owner Steven Cohen and expects the Mets to be a postseason contender.

Mets Merized
57067551_thumbnail

Carlos Carrasco Makes Pitch to Add Trevor Bauer, Corey Kluber

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 5s

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco introduced himself to the fan base, conveying his excitement to join this team after last week's trade from Cleveland a

Mack's Mets
58386986_thumbnail

Scouting Report - LHP - Ricky Tiedermann

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 16m

  Ricky Tiedermann     LHP Long Beach C.C. @TiedemannRicky     12-6-20  -   Baseball Census   @BaseballCensus     Ricky Tiedem...

Daily News
58386446_thumbnail

Carlos Carrasco ready to help Mets back to the World Series - New York Daily News

by: Daily News Sports Desk NY Daily News 40m

A smiling Carlos Carrasco is already talking about his new team and the World Series.

Bleacher Report
58386222_thumbnail

Mets' Citi Field to Be Used as COVID-19 Vaccination Site, Bill de Blasio Says

by: Jenna Ciccotelli Bleacher Report 49m

Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets , will see its biggest crowds since the 2019 MLB season starting Jan. 25...

Newsday
58385688_thumbnail

New York Mets | Carrasco on joining the Mets | Newsday

by: N/A Newsday 51m

Carlos Carrasco talks about joining the Mets and his excitement to pitch in their rotation

Metro News
58383848_thumbnail

'We're going to do it, we're going to make it': Carlos Carrasco ready for World Series hunt with Mets | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2h

The biggest believer of the New York Mets might very well be their newest member.

Film Room
58383444_thumbnail

Carrasco on joining the Mets | 01/12/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Carlos Carrasco talks about joining the Mets and his excitement to pitch in their rotation

