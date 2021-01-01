New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
A Pod of Their Own: Francisco Lindor!!!!
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 35m
This week, we discuss Francisco Lindor, the trade for Francisco Lindor, and the fact that Francisco Lindor is now a Met. Francisco Lindor.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets Hire Carter Capps As Rookie League Pitching Coordinator
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Minors 8m
Despite popular sentiments, it would be incorrect to assert that the Mets have been operating in the Stone Age when it comes to analytics and forward-thinking over the past decade.In addition
New York Mets introduce their latest starting pitching acquisition, Carlos Carrasco
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 21m
One day after Francisco Lindor greeted New York media and fans, star pitcher Carlos Carrasco was introduced by the New York Mets as the newest member of the starting rotation, one that now has Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Steven Matz, David Peterson,
Tom Brennan - A Mets Fan’s Perspective on Francisco Lindor
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 23m
Sometimes, perspective helps. The Mets have been an organization, since their inception, where offensive players don’t stay too long and wh...
Wednesday catch-all thread (1/13/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 32m
Use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish
5 free agents who make sense for penny-pinching Yankees, including Brett Gardner replacement and former Red Sox ace - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 43m
Even the New York Yankees aren’t exempt from budget concerns. Here are five useful players that won’t cost general manager Brian Cashman much as spring training approaches.
Opinion: Gio Gonzalez Would Fit Perfectly With Mets
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 59m
After struggling to keep runs off the board last season, it was clear the New York Mets needed to make some significant changes to their starting rotation this offseason, as they couldn't afford t
An update on the Mets’ interests in DJ LeMahieu and Brad Hand | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
On BNNY, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino discusses the Mets’ interests in both DJ LeMahieu and Brad Hand, saying Hand is looking for a two-year deal and LeMahie...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
From Tim Britton’s piece from 2018: “Except that, according to multiple sources, the Wilpons did say "No" to Alderson when he asked for more full-time personnel in New York's three-man analytics department, opting to hire interns instead.” Certainly a new era here now. #MetsRemember when Jeff Wilpon tried to say it was Sandy Alderson that didn't want to improve the analytics department. Good times.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsmerizedJoeD: Check out @AlLeiter22 talking about Jacob deGrom. https://t.co/nhJFP5QX5XMisc
-
Check out @AlLeiter22 talking about Jacob deGrom.Al Leiter discussing Jacob deGrom's dominance. 🐐 Don't Miss the Full Interview-->https://t.co/h5hu7tPYQj https://t.co/yGWV2EPCEyBlogger / Podcaster
-
RAISE EM WRIGHT! 10 minutes!BLEED KIDS MERCH! Dropping this Wednesday 10am ET. Hoodies, tees, and onesies. https://t.co/kxaeJgkCHe https://t.co/LSD6NAP5kbSuper Fan
-
10 minutes! These double sided NYC flags sold out real quick on the last batch.Double sided, and back in stock tomorrow at 10AM! Also dropping double sided NY APPLE, T7LA, and STRAIGHT OUTTA QUEENS flags. https://t.co/mzRIecRU61 https://t.co/uuZ4jCDNbySuper Fan
-
In your feeds now: us freaking out for 40 minutes about how Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco are on the Mets.This week on the show, we cover all things Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco and a trade that represents the dawning of a new era in Mets history. #TheresNoCryingInPodcasting https://t.co/ovdFw6uGx3Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets