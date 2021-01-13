Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets face ‘strong market’ for Corey Kluber after impressive throwing session - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 30m

Two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber threw in front of representatives from two dozen teams Wednesday in Florida.

New York Mets hire former MLB hurler as rookie league pitching coordinator

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 10m

The New York Mets keep bringing well-prepared people to take over critical positions in the organizations. Even when they aren't signing or trading for players, they manage to find ways to improve the club. In another attempt to fortify its research,

Scouts Impressed With Corey Kluber’s Stuff During Showcase

by: MMO News Desk Mets Merized Online 11m

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, about 25 teams went to watch veteran right-handed pitcher Corey Kluber throw on Wednesday, with the Mets reportedly one of those teams.Passan says that Kluber

Source: Mets in 'wait-and-see' mode as MLB opts to not require negative test, vaccine for fans in 2021 | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 19m

If fans are going to be permitted into ballparks during Major League Baseball's 2021 season, they won't be mandated by the league to do much. 

McWilliams Selected to MLB Rookie Program

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 36m

Sam McWilliams discusses being selected for the 2021 Rookie Program. The Rookie Program is designed to help minor league players prepare for their life chang...

Mets: Carlos Carrasco brings more to the clubhouse besides pitching

by: Bernie Kastner Fansided: Rising Apple 44m

New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco brings more to the club than just his pitching. The New York Mets continue to seek and land quality players this offs...

If Red Sox trade Andrew Benintendi, where could he land and what would Boston get in return? - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa Jan 13, 2021 at 11:57 am ET8 min read CBS Sports 54m

Benintendi is on the trade block and rumor has it a deal could happen soon

Mets are still engaged with George Springer 'in a loose sense,' Sandy Alderson says | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber January 13, 2021 11:31 AM Newsday 1h

Sandy Alderson said the Mets are still "in a loose sense" talking with free agent centerfielder George Springer about coming to Citi Field. Speaking on Jon Heyman’s "Big Time Baseball Podcast" on Tues

